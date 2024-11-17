ATTENTION Ladies ! Avoid fillers in this facial area or risk 'alien' look, cosmetic expert warns (WATCH)

Aesthetic physician Molly Bailey from Missouri has cautioned that filler injections in the area under the cheekbones, known as the zygomatic arch, can distort facial features, leaving individuals with a "bizarre alien" appearance.

Women have been warned against injecting facial fillers into one particular area of the face over concerns it could lead to unnatural, exaggerated features. Aesthetic physician Molly Bailey from Missouri has cautioned that filler injections in the area under the cheekbones, known as the zygomatic arch, can distort facial features, leaving individuals with a "bizarre alien" appearance.

Facial fillers, typically made of medical-grade gels containing collagen or hyaluronic acid, are commonly used to smooth fine lines, restore volume, and provide a youthful look. However, Bailey argues that injecting fillers into the zygomatic arch, which does not lose much volume with age compared to the apples of the cheeks, can have unintended consequences.

In an Instagram video, Bailey explained to her 87,000 followers that injecting filler in this area makes the cheekbones appear more pronounced and visible, resulting in a "wider" and "more masculine" appearance.

"There's one place a woman should not get filler in her face unless you want to look like a bizarre alien. As well all know, we lose fat, we lose collagen, we lose bone as we age. But there's a few places where the bone doesn't really recede much or get smaller as we age and one of those is the lateral cheek arches," she said.

She pointed to the example of supermodel Naomi Campbell, who has been speculated to have had fillers in her cheekbones. Bailey noted that this technique could distort natural features, especially as the skin loses volume in other areas of the face, making the injected filler more prominent.

"When it's placed in areas that don't experience a lot of natural volume loss, that's when it can be the most visible and the most distorting to our features," she said, referencing to an image of Campbell.

"Campbell will remain that way for most of her life," she added.

'Contour with makeup, not with filler'

Bailey emphasized that while fillers can be used to restore volume, they should not be used for contouring purposes.

"The other problem is that we lose volume below our cheeks which can accentuate that filler even more. Filler in the mid face can be very supportive and invisible but it should be used to replace volume and not to contour. Contour with your makeup, don't contour with your filler," she said.

This warning follows concerns from other cosmetic experts about the long-term effects of facial fillers. Dermatologists have previously cautioned that excess filler in younger individuals can lead to an unnatural appearance.

In an interview with DailyMail, Dr. Julian De Silva, a renowned facial plastic surgeon, noted that an increasing number of younger women are seeking facelift surgeries due to the visible impact of years of filler use. According to Dr. De Silva, filler can accumulate in the face over time, and when it does not fully dissolve, it can stretch the skin, leading to the need for surgical intervention.

As the popularity of cosmetic treatments continues to rise, experts are urging individuals to proceed with caution, emphasizing that while fillers can provide aesthetic benefits, they should be used with careful consideration to avoid long-term complications.

