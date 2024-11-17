Kerala: UDF observes hartal in Kozhikode today over clashes during Chevayur bank polls

The UDF has called for a dawn-to-dusk hartal in Kozhikode district on Sunday (Nov 17) following violent clashes during the Chevayur Service Cooperative Bank elections. Congress leaders accuse the CPM of orchestrating voter fraud and violence, including assaults on Congress workers and female voters.

Author
Aishwarya Nair
First Published Nov 17, 2024, 8:38 AM IST | Last Updated Nov 17, 2024, 8:38 AM IST

Kozhikode: The United Democratic Front (UDF) has called for a hartal in Kozhikode district today (Nov 17) from 6 am to 6 pm, in protest against the clashes that occurred during the Chevayur Service Cooperative Bank elections. Meanwhile, the Vyapari Vyavasayi Ekopana Samithi (Traders' Association) has announced that they will not support the hartal and will keep their shops open. The association has urged Congress to withdraw from the hartal.

Congress leaders have alleged unprecedented violence during the Chevayur Bank elections, accusing the CPM of orchestrating the entire operation. They claimed that around 5,000 fraudulent votes were cast by the CPM, while 10,000 Congress voters were denied entry. According to the leaders, the police supported the CPM's actions, with the Kozhikode Commissioner even refusing to take calls during the incident. Several Congress workers were injured in attacks by the CPM, and female voters reportedly faced harassment.

Congress also alleged that CPM workers, who were not voters, arrived at the polling station around 4 a.m., many carrying fake ID cards. They criticized the police for failing to intervene despite promising to deploy additional officers. The leaders accused the CPM of employing a "Kannur model" of violence. They announced plans to approach the court against the police and the Cooperation Department, demanding the cancellation of the election. Kozhikode DCC President emphasized that the election should be annulled regardless of the outcome.

What began as a routine democratic process soon spiraled into turmoil, with both sides accusing each other of engaging in fraudulent voting on Saturday (Nov 16). The situation intensified, prompting police intervention, including a lathi charge, to disperse the crowd and bring the situation under control.
 

