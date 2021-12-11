  • Facebook
    EPL 2021-22: Anfield awaits former Liverpool legend and Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard's emotional return

    First Published Dec 11, 2021, 1:56 PM IST
    Gameweek 16 of the EPL 2021-22 is being played over the weekend. With no real top matches scheduled, Liverpool welcoming Steven Gerrard's Aston Villa will be one headliner.

    English Premier League, EPL 2021-22 preview: Anfield Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard, arsenal, chelsea, manchester united, leicester city, manchester city-ayh

    The 2021-22 English Premier League (EPL) is witnessing Gameweek 16 being played over the weekend. Although there are no top matches, the big clubs will still be watched out for, especially Liverpool that welcomes back Steven Gerrard with Aston Villa. Here, we present the matchday preview involving the top clubs.

    English Premier League, EPL 2021-22 preview: Anfield Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard, arsenal, chelsea, manchester united, leicester city, manchester city-ayh

    Manchester City looks to rout Wolverhampton Wanderers
    Defending champion City has managed to rise to the table-top and aims to stay put. It hosts eighth-placed Wolves on Saturday. It will be eyeing a rout. A win would allow the Cityzens to remain on the top, while a loss might drop it to third.

    ALSO READ: Huge blow for Chelsea: Amid injury woes, midfielder Mateo Kovacic tests positive for Covid-19

    English Premier League, EPL 2021-22 preview: Anfield Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard, arsenal, chelsea, manchester united, leicester city, manchester city-ayh

    Chelsea aims to hammer Leeds United
    Third-placed Chelsea would like to go back to the top spot. To do so, it will need to get past 15th-placed Leeds on Saturday. Playing at Stamford Bridge would be relatively an easy task for The Blues. However, it must be careful of the Peacock's unpredictability, as a loss would help it remain at number three but could dent its title chances.

    English Premier League, EPL 2021-22 preview: Anfield Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard, arsenal, chelsea, manchester united, leicester city, manchester city-ayh

    Liverpool entertains Aston Villa, welcomes back Steven Gerrard
    On Saturday, the most awaited match would be when second-placed Liverpool hosts 11th-placed Aston Villa. Although the clash would be not so enthralling, the fact that Anfield welcomes back former club legend Steven Gerrard, who is the current manager of the Villans, will undoubtedly be an emotional one. However, the Reds must void a defeat here to slip to third place possibly.

    ALSO READ: EPL 2021-22, Gameweek 15 review - Everton upsets Arsenal, West Ham United stuns Chelsea

    English Premier League, EPL 2021-22 preview: Anfield Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard, arsenal, chelsea, manchester united, leicester city, manchester city-ayh

    Arsenal favourites against Southampton
    Seventh-placed Arsenal will be up against 16th-placed Southampton on Saturday at the Emirates Stadium. It should be an easy ride for the Gunners. However, given its unstable form of late, the Saints causing an upset could be on the cards. Nonetheless, a win for Arsenal could see it climbing to fifth, while a loss might drop it to tenth.

    English Premier League, EPL 2021-22 preview: Anfield Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard, arsenal, chelsea, manchester united, leicester city, manchester city-ayh

    Manchester United to pile more misery on Norwich City
    Bottom-placed Norwich City continues to prove every season that it is not at the level of competing in the EPL. As it hosts sixth-placed United, it would be an uphill task for the Canaries. However, given the Red Devils' unstable form of late, Norwich might have a chance. But United will be adamant about piling more misery on the Canaries. A win for the Devils could see them rising to the fifth spot, while a loss might see it drop to eighth.

    ALSO READ: EPL 2021-22, Gameweek 14 review - Cristiano Ronaldo's 800th goal helps Manchester United edge past Arsenal

    English Premier League, EPL 2021-22 preview: Anfield Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard, arsenal, chelsea, manchester united, leicester city, manchester city-ayh

    Leicester City in desperate search of a win against Newcastle United
    12th-placed Leicester continues to have a torrid season. In desperate search of success, it will be hosting 19th-placed Newcastle on Sunday. While this should be an easy win for the Foxes, don't be surprised if the Magpies pull off a shock. A win for Leicester could see it climbing to eighth, while a loss could slump it further to 16th.

