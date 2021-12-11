EPL 2021-22: Anfield awaits former Liverpool legend and Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard's emotional return

Gameweek 16 of the EPL 2021-22 is being played over the weekend. With no real top matches scheduled, Liverpool welcoming Steven Gerrard's Aston Villa will be one headliner.

The 2021-22 English Premier League (EPL) is witnessing Gameweek 16 being played over the weekend. Although there are no top matches, the big clubs will still be watched out for, especially Liverpool that welcomes back Steven Gerrard with Aston Villa. Here, we present the matchday preview involving the top clubs.

Manchester City looks to rout Wolverhampton Wanderers

Defending champion City has managed to rise to the table-top and aims to stay put. It hosts eighth-placed Wolves on Saturday. It will be eyeing a rout. A win would allow the Cityzens to remain on the top, while a loss might drop it to third.

Chelsea aims to hammer Leeds United

Third-placed Chelsea would like to go back to the top spot. To do so, it will need to get past 15th-placed Leeds on Saturday. Playing at Stamford Bridge would be relatively an easy task for The Blues. However, it must be careful of the Peacock's unpredictability, as a loss would help it remain at number three but could dent its title chances.

Liverpool entertains Aston Villa, welcomes back Steven Gerrard

On Saturday, the most awaited match would be when second-placed Liverpool hosts 11th-placed Aston Villa. Although the clash would be not so enthralling, the fact that Anfield welcomes back former club legend Steven Gerrard, who is the current manager of the Villans, will undoubtedly be an emotional one. However, the Reds must void a defeat here to slip to third place possibly.

Arsenal favourites against Southampton

Seventh-placed Arsenal will be up against 16th-placed Southampton on Saturday at the Emirates Stadium. It should be an easy ride for the Gunners. However, given its unstable form of late, the Saints causing an upset could be on the cards. Nonetheless, a win for Arsenal could see it climbing to fifth, while a loss might drop it to tenth.

Manchester United to pile more misery on Norwich City

Bottom-placed Norwich City continues to prove every season that it is not at the level of competing in the EPL. As it hosts sixth-placed United, it would be an uphill task for the Canaries. However, given the Red Devils' unstable form of late, Norwich might have a chance. But United will be adamant about piling more misery on the Canaries. A win for the Devils could see them rising to the fifth spot, while a loss might see it drop to eighth.