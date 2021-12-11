Diego Maradona's stolen watch worth Rs 20 lakh recovered in Assam; one held

According to the sources, the accused was employed as a security guard at a firm in Dubai, UAE, keeping the late Argentinian footballer's possessions.

The watch of football icon Diego Maradona, reportedly stolen in Dubai, was found from Assam's Sivasagar district on Saturday morning, and a suspect was apprehended, according to authorities. According to the sources, the accused was employed as a security guard at a firm in Dubai, UAE, keeping the late Argentinian footballer's possessions. According to Director General of Police Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta, the accused is suspected of being involved in the theft of a safe containing the limited edition Hublot watch. After a few days of employment at the firm, the accused returned to Assam in August, claiming that his father was ill.

After the Dubai Police contacted India with information regarding the suspect, the Assam Police sprung into action. As a result, the accused was apprehended at his home at 4 am, and the watch was seized. The watch, valued at roughly 20 lakh, was seized from the custody of an Assam citizen who used to work in Dubai and had lately returned to India, according to the Assam Police.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma stated that the operation involved international collaboration between the two nations' police forces. He further stated that more legal action was being taken against the defendants.

Diego Armando Maradona was an Argentine professional football player and manager who was widely considered as one of the sport's all-time greats. He passed away due to heart attack in November 2020. During the FIFA World Cup 2010, Diego Maradona was photographed wearing two Hublot Big Bang watches, which were part of Hublot's Maradona Big Bang Chronograph Limited Edition. On the rear of the Hublot Big Bang Maradona case is etched the football legend's portrait, with arms raised in victory. It also includes his autographs and jersey number.

The Hublot Maradona Big Bang Chronograph has a diameter of 44.5 mm and is made of black ceramic that has been micro blasted for roughness. A sapphire crystal protects the black dial face, accented with Argentine blue and luminous white numerals. The subdial has Maradona's shirt number 10 in Mexcellent typeface. The watch is powered by Hublot's HUB1146 chronograph movement, with 55 jewels and a power reserve of 42 hours.