Will Lionel Messi return to Barcelona in 2023? Xavi hopes to sign legend on free transfer

According to a report, Xavi Hernandez has requested Barcelona to bring legendary striker Lionel Messi back to Camp Nou next summer.

In a bombshell revelation, Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez has reportedly asked club president Joan Laporta to bring legendary striker Lionel Messi back to Camp Nou next summer. According to a report published by Diario SPORT, the coach who maintains an exceptional relationship with the Argentine superstar is convinced that the 35-year-old's return can contribute financially to the Catalan club and restore their glory. Also read: When Messi predicted Man United target Frenkie de Jong would reach a 'higher level'

The report added that signing Messi on a free transfer for the summer of 2023-24 could also serve to park the differences that arose as a result of the Argentine icon's departure from the club and to close the circle of a relationship that he began when he was 13 years old. The objective would be for the prolific striker to be able to hang up his boots as a Barcelona player.

In 2021, Messi left Barcelona to join Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) after a long renewal process failed to materialise. The Argentina international's departure wounded the La Liga giants across all spheres, especially on the economic front. Also read: Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi? Giorgio Chiellini chooses between the two G.O.A.T.s

Messi's arrival to Parc des Princes saw the French giants bag several sponsorship contracts, and PSG also witnessed record sales of 'Messi 30' jersey. However, Barcelona was left in the cold and lost its credibility among several brands, forcing companies to cut commercial ties with the Catalan club. Barca suffered the absence of the prolific striker, and the coffers were weakened.

Messi's exit left Barcelona to endure its worst season in two decades at a sporting level. However, last year, Xavi Hernandez's appointment as a new coach gave renewed hope to the La Liga giants. And the iconic Barcelona player reportedly believes that the Argentine legend can still offer a lot to the club in terms of experience and the game.

Although Messi would be 36 years old if he were to return to Camp Nou next year, Xavi reportedly believes that the talisman can lead the sporting project and be the key to helping recover the lost ground.

However, suppose Barcelona were to consider bringing Messi back to Camp Nou - in that case, it may not be an easy task as PSG has reportedly conveyed to the Argentine their desire to extend his contract beyond 2023. The Ligue 1 champions have enjoyed great sporting and economic benefits of having the legendary footballer in their ranks and want to extend this relationship. Also read: Will Lionel Messi shine for PSG next season? President Al-Khelaifi gives verdict

