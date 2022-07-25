Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Will Lionel Messi return to Barcelona in 2023? Xavi hopes to sign legend on free transfer

    First Published Jul 25, 2022, 12:48 PM IST

    According to a report, Xavi Hernandez has requested Barcelona to bring legendary striker Lionel Messi back to Camp Nou next summer.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    In a bombshell revelation, Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez has reportedly asked club president Joan Laporta to bring legendary striker Lionel Messi back to Camp Nou next summer. According to a report published by Diario SPORT, the coach who maintains an exceptional relationship with the Argentine superstar is convinced that the 35-year-old's return can contribute financially to the Catalan club and restore their glory.

    Also read: When Messi predicted Man United target Frenkie de Jong would reach a 'higher level'

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    The report added that signing Messi on a free transfer for the summer of 2023-24 could also serve to park the differences that arose as a result of the Argentine icon's departure from the club and to close the circle of a relationship that he began when he was 13 years old. The objective would be for the prolific striker to be able to hang up his boots as a Barcelona player.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    In 2021, Messi left Barcelona to join Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) after a long renewal process failed to materialise. The Argentina international's departure wounded the La Liga giants across all spheres, especially on the economic front. 

    Also read: Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi? Giorgio Chiellini chooses between the two G.O.A.T.s

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Messi's arrival to Parc des Princes saw the French giants bag several sponsorship contracts, and PSG also witnessed record sales of 'Messi 30' jersey. However, Barcelona was left in the cold and lost its credibility among several brands, forcing companies to cut commercial ties with the Catalan club. Barca suffered the absence of the prolific striker, and the coffers were weakened.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Messi's exit left Barcelona to endure its worst season in two decades at a sporting level. However, last year, Xavi Hernandez's appointment as a new coach gave renewed hope to the La Liga giants. And the iconic Barcelona player reportedly believes that the Argentine legend can still offer a lot to the club in terms of experience and the game.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Although Messi would be 36 years old if he were to return to Camp Nou next year, Xavi reportedly believes that the talisman can lead the sporting project and be the key to helping recover the lost ground.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    However, suppose Barcelona were to consider bringing Messi back to Camp Nou - in that case, it may not be an easy task as PSG has reportedly conveyed to the Argentine their desire to extend his contract beyond 2023. The Ligue 1 champions have enjoyed great sporting and economic benefits of having the legendary footballer in their ranks and want to extend this relationship.

    Also read: Will Lionel Messi shine for PSG next season? President Al-Khelaifi gives verdict

    Image Credit: Lionel Messi Instagram

    For now, Messi would look to make an impact in the next season after failing to replicate the brilliance he once showcased in Barcelona. The Argentine would also have his eye on the upcoming Qatar World Cup 2022 and will hope to lead his country to football's greatest glory.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    India vs WI, 2nd ODI: Axar Patel breaks MS Dhoni's 17-year-old record in series-clinching win snt

    India vs WI, 2nd ODI: Axar Patel breaks MS Dhoni's 17-year-old record in series-clinching win

    IND vs WI 2022, 2nd ODI: Twitter appreciates Shai Hope century as Windies posts 311/6 against India-ayh

    IND vs WI 2022, 2nd ODI: Twitter appreciates Shai Hope's century as Windies posts 311/6

    IND vs WI 2022, 2nd ODI: Avesh Khan makes his debut, Windies/West Indies opt to bat against India-ayh

    IND vs WI 2022, 2nd ODI: Avesh Khan makes his debut, Windies opt to bat

    India vs West Indies/IND vs WI, 2nd ODI: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, probables, prediction, where to watch live streaming and more-ayh

    IND vs WI, 2nd ODI: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, probables, prediction and more

    Sri Lanka vs Pakistan, SL vs PAK 2022, Galle/2nd Test: Angelo Mathews receives unique 100th Test cap; becomes 6th Lankan to play so-ayh

    Angelo Mathews receives unique 100th Test cap; becomes 6th Sri Lankan to play so

    Recent Stories

    Japan Sakurajima volcano erupts citizens evacuated as highest alert issued watch viral video gcw

    Japan's Sakurajima volcano erupts, citizens evacuated as ‘highest alert’ issued

    Smriti Irani faces flak on social media over new Zoish Irani video RBA

    Smriti Irani faces flak on social media over new Zoish Irani video

    MPSC 2022: Registration process for medical officer begins today; know detail here - adt

    MPSC 2022: Registration process for medical officer begins today; know detail here

    Who is Arpita Mukherjee the actor who became WB minister Partha Chatterjee s aide gcw

    Who is Arpita Mukherjee, the actor who became WB minister Partha Chatterjee's aide

    India vs WI, 2nd ODI: Axar Patel breaks MS Dhoni's 17-year-old record in series-clinching win snt

    India vs WI, 2nd ODI: Axar Patel breaks MS Dhoni's 17-year-old record in series-clinching win

    Recent Videos

    India at 75: Polygars, the greatest challenge to East India Company

    India@75: Polygars, the greatest challenge to East India Company

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Abbakka Chautha, the first Indian queen who fought against colonial invaders snt

    India@75: Abbakka Chautha, the first Indian queen who fought against colonial invaders

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Inspiring story of Haipou Jadonang Malangmei, the legendary Naga leader snt

    India@75: Inspiring story of Haipou Jadonang Malangmei, the legendary Naga leader

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Backward castes who fought for Independence snt

    India@75: Backward castes who fought for Independence

    Video Icon
    Video Speeding ambulance skids, crashes against Udupi toll plaza; 4 dead

    Video: Speeding ambulance skids, crashes against Udupi toll plaza; 4 dead

    Video Icon