When Messi predicted Man United target Frenkie de Jong would reach a 'higher level'

Frenkie de Jong is open to joining Manchester United from Barcelona, in a significant development in Erik ten Hag’s pursuit of the midfielder.

Image Credit: Getty Images

Manchester United are looking to wrap up a move for Frenkie de Jong - and the Red Devils will hope his former Barcelona teammate Lionel Messi will be proved right with his past prediction about the Dutchman's skill and future. Also read: Frenkie de Jong informs Barcelona and Manchester United about his future; here's what he said

Before moving to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) last summer, De Jong shared the field with seven-time Ballon d'Or winner Messi following his high-profile transfer from Erik ten Hag's Ajax to Barcelona in 2019. Ronald Koeman, manager at the time, has in the past spoken about how he deliberately integrated the Argentine superstar into his talks with the Dutch midfielder about his progress.

And the former Barcelona legend had predicted that De Jong would achieve big things and reach a "higher level", with Koeman revealing Messi believed the young midfielder to be a "fantastic player". While since Messi's forecast, he has struggled to progress at Barcelona, United would hope that shows something he is capable of achieving if they persuade him to Old Trafford.

In an interview with De Telegraaf last year, Koeman had said, "When I arrived, I told Frenkie: 'This is your second season, you have to make a step higher now, you need to do more than just play along'. This sounds cruel, but he got the message."

"I told him to take more responsibility. To arrive in the opponent's box more. During these conversations, I also involved Messi. Messi told Frenkie that he was a fantastic player. He becomes happy around a player like Frenkie because he wants to have pure football players around him," Koeman had said.

"When we talk with the three of us, Messi shares his opinion towards Frenkie. He always tries to activate him, as Messi believes Frenkie can reach a much higher level. He finds him a very intelligent player," the former Barcelona boss concluded.

