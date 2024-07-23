Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    European Leagues and players union FIFPRO sue FIFA over international calendar changes

    European Leagues and the Footballers' Union, FIFPRO, have filed a joint complaint against FIFA with the European Commission, alleging abuse of power and detrimental impacts on the sport's economic stability and player welfare.

    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Jul 23, 2024, 4:44 PM IST

    European Leagues and the Footballers' Union, FIFPRO, have filed a joint complaint against FIFA with the European Commission, alleging abuse of power and detrimental impacts on the sport's economic stability and player welfare. The complaint, submitted on Tuesday, criticizes FIFA's decision-making process regarding the international football calendar, asserting that it prioritizes FIFA's own commercial interests over national leagues and player welfare.

    The grievance stems from FIFA's recent decisions to expand the World Cup to 48 teams starting in 2026 and to introduce a new Club World Cup competition set to run from June 15 to July 15, 2025. This tournament will feature 32 top clubs from around the globe. European Leagues and FIFPRO argue that these moves have been made without adequate consultation with national leagues or player unions, and that they significantly harm both the economic interests of domestic leagues and the well-being of players.

    The complaint follows a European Court of Justice ruling in December, which found FIFA and UEFA guilty of abusing their regulatory positions in a case involving a proposed breakaway Super League. The European Commission, the executive branch of the European Union, now faces the task of investigating these new allegations under competition law.

    European Leagues and FIFPRO's statement highlighted ongoing frustrations with FIFA's governance: “Regretfully, FIFA has consistently refused to include national leagues and player unions in its decision-making process. FIFA’s decisions over the last years have repeatedly favoured its own competitions and commercial interests, neglected its responsibilities as a governing body, and harmed the economic interests of national leagues and the welfare of players.”

    The European Commission's review could potentially lead to significant changes in how FIFA organizes international football competitions and interacts with national leagues and player unions.

    Last Updated Jul 23, 2024, 4:44 PM IST
