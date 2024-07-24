Business

Axis Bank to Hindustan Unilever: Stocks to watch on July 24

Image credits: Freepik

NSE Nifty 50

On Tuesday, the NSE Nifty 50 was down 30.20 points, or 0.12%, to 24,479.05, while the BSE Sensex dropped 73.04 points, or 0.09%, to 80,429.04.

Image credits: freepik

Hindustan Unilever

Hindustan Unilever's net profit rose 2.7% to Rs 2,538 crore in the first quarter of FY25, while revenue increased 1.3% to Rs 15,339 crore.

Image credits: freepik

Vedanta

At its board meeting on July 26, the business will decide whether to pay a second interim dividend on equity shares in fiscal year 25.

Image credits: Freepik

Bajaj Finance

The non-bank lender posted a net profit of Rs 3,912 crore for the April-June quarter, in line with the average expectation of Rs 3,973.7 crore.

Image credits: freepik

Tata Consumer Products

Tata Consumer Products' board of directors announced a Rs 3,000 crore rights issuance at Rs 818 per share.

Image credits: freepik

Axis Bank

Axis Bank is projected to announce a double-digit rise in profit and Net Interest Income (NII) for the April-June quarter when its results are released on Wednesday, July 24.

Image credits: freepik
Find Next One