Will Lionel Messi shine for PSG next season? President Al-Khelaifi gives verdict

Lionel Messi arrived at Paris Saint-Germain last summer amid much fanfare, but struggled to replicate the brilliance of his spell at Barcelona.

Image Credit: Getty Images (File Photo)

During iconic striker Lionel Messi's first season at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), fans did not witness the brilliance of his iconic spell in Barcelona. Still, club president Nasser Al-Khelaifi believes the Ligue 1 champions will witness the 'greatest version ever' of the Argentine in the next season.

The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner's arrival at Parc des Princes was celebrated with much fanfare, however, Messi struggled to display the performance he set during his era at Camp Nou. The 34-year-old has 12 months left in his contract at PSG, but club president Al-Khelaifi is convinced Messi will make a strong comeback, taking his game to even greater heights in a World Cup year.

In an interview with Le Parisien, the Qatari businessman said, "There is no doubt that Lionel Messi has won the Ballon d'Or a record seven times, and it was not his best season."

"But after more than 20 years in Barcelona, he discovered a new country, a new city, a new league, a new team. A new culture. As well as his family, and he was also injured by the coronavirus. It was not easy for Messi last season, but next season we will see the best version of Messi ever," Al-Khelaifi concluded.

Messi's first year in the French capital saw the Argentine score his first goal in PSG's Champions League tie against Manchester City in September. He opened his Ligue 1 account with a goal in November before ending the season with just six strikers in the French top-flight.

