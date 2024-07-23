Paris Olympics 2024 buzz: Volunteers excited, local discontent over transport fares, half-empty hotels & more

As Paris gears up to host the Olympics for the first time in a century, the city's streets are abuzz with excitement and a mix of reactions from locals and visitors alike.

As Paris gears up to host the Olympics for the first time in a century, the city's streets are abuzz with excitement and a mix of reactions from locals and visitors alike. The Games, which kick off on July 26, are providing once-in-a-lifetime experiences for many, including volunteers who have had their share of memorable moments.

A special encounter for volunteers

Among the 45,000 volunteers contributing to the success of the Paris Olympics, a chance encounter with tennis star Carlos Alcaraz has made the experience even more unforgettable for some. At Paris Orly airport, an enthusiastic volunteer shared her excitement about helping Alcaraz with his accreditation.

"I am already 60 and retired. Safe to say that Paris will not be hosting another Olympics in my lifetime and being part of it now makes it the event of my life," she was quoted as saying in a PTI report. The serendipitous meeting with the tennis star has added a special touch to her volunteering stint.

"And 20 minutes ago, Alcaraz landed here and I helped him get his accreditation. So for me the experienced has already become unforgettable," she added.

Local discontent over transportation and restrictions

Despite the festive atmosphere, not all locals are thrilled about the impact of the Olympics on their daily lives. Transportation fares have doubled from 2.15 euros to 4 euros since Saturday, a move that has drawn criticism from residents.

Movement has been restricted near the Olympic venues, affecting public life. However, a positive aspect of the Games is that most of the 32 disciplines will be held within the city, leveraging its existing infrastructure and iconic landmarks such as the Eiffel Tower.

"It is a proud moment for Parisians that the city is hosting the Olympics but that should not impact the daily life of the people. The local transport fares have doubled and that has not gone down well with me and the locals in the city. Increasing fares was not the best move by the authorities," Victoire Delarue, a local at Gare du Nord, told the news agency.

Benjamin Raucoule, a key member of the Paris Games organizing committee, has been dedicated to the mega project for the past two years. He is thrilled to see his efforts come to fruition with the opening ceremony scheduled for this Friday.

"I love sport and to be able to work on the biggest sporting event in the world is a dream come true. The experience has also prepared me for the future. I would also like to work on the Los Angeles edition in 2028," said Benjamin to PTI.

For Maud Thirouin, a volunteer who dreams of becoming a successful architect, Paris hosting the Games is a source of immense pride for all the city's residents.

"There are people who don't care much about the Games taking place in the city but a lot of them do. Volunteering has given me a lifetime opportunity and I hope to make the most of it,” she told the news agency.

Mixed reactions to accommodation and hotel bookings

Despite high expectations for accommodation demand during the Olympics, hotel bookings have not surged as anticipated. Samir, a hotel manager near Place de Clichy station, noted that hotels are currently offering rooms at half the usual price due to lower-than-expected demand.

"At this time of the year, the per night tariff of our hotel is at least 120 euros, we are selling it for the half the price. That sums up the situation. Olympics being held is not so good for us. There are restrictions to move around and you need QR code to enter certain areas," he said.

The Seine's Revival: A Historic First

One of the most ambitious undertakings for the Paris Olympics is the cleaning of the Seine River, which will host several events, including the opening ceremony, triathlon, and marathon swimming. A

fter a century of being off-limits for swimming, the river has been declared "fit to swim" by Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo, who recently took a dip to demonstrate its safety.

Around 1.5 billion euros have been invested in the river's cleanup, marking a significant effort to ensure a spectacular and safe Olympic experience.

As Paris readies itself for the grand celebration, the blend of personal achievements, local challenges, and ambitious projects reflect the multifaceted impact of hosting the world's premier sporting event. The city’s readiness and resilience are on full display as it embraces this historic moment.

