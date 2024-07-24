PCB tasks ICC with persuading India to travel for Pakistan for Champions Trophy 2025

The PCB has tasked the ICC with persuading the BCCI to send its team to Pakistan for the upcoming Champions Trophy, set for the first quarter of next year.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has tasked the International Cricket Council (ICC) with persuading the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to send its team to Pakistan for the upcoming Champions Trophy, set for the first quarter of next year.

A PCB source revealed to PTI that although the budget for the Champions Trophy was approved at the recent ICC meetings in Colombo, the schedule and format were not discussed.

"The PCB now has done what was required of it as hosts of the Champions Trophy. It has submitted the draft schedule and format for the event and also submitted budget for the event,” a PCB insider told the news agency.

"It is now up to the ICC how soon they circulate, discuss and finalize the schedule of the Champions Trophy. The PCB for its part in the draft schedule has suggested hosting all of India’s games in Lahore including a semi-final (if India qualifies) and final," he added.

Another source indicated that the PCB has already provided all necessary details in its expression of interest document submitted to the ICC as the hosts of the Champions Trophy.

"The PCB for its part has given in writing to the ICC about the tax modalities, venue selections and clearance from its government for Indian team to be hosted in Pakistan for the mega event,” he told PTI.

The PCB initially submitted its expression of interest in hosting the event in 2021 during Ehsan Mani's tenure as Chairman. The ICC awarded the hosting rights in 2022, and later, under the chairmanship of Ramiz Raja, the board submitted the final documentation for the host agreement with the ICC.

A source disclosed that PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi did not have any formal meetings with BCCI secretary Jay Shah or other BCCI officials during the ICC meetings, although the interactions between Naqvi and Shah were cordial.

The PCB has now left it to the ICC to finalize and announce the tournament schedule and secure confirmation from the BCCI regarding the Indian team's participation in Pakistan.

The ICC has included supplementary expenses in its tournament budget to address any situation where the Indian team might need to play its matches outside Pakistan.

The BCCI has consistently maintained that playing cricket in Pakistan is a decision made by the government. During the 2023 ODI Asia Cup, hosted by the PCB, India played all its games in Sri Lanka under the 'Hybrid Model'.

According to the draft schedule, all of India's matches, including a potential semi-final and final, are slated to take place in Lahore. The marquee India vs Pakistan match is scheduled for March 1.

