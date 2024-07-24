Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    PCB tasks ICC with persuading India to travel for Pakistan for Champions Trophy 2025

    The PCB has tasked the ICC with persuading the BCCI to send its team to Pakistan for the upcoming Champions Trophy, set for the first quarter of next year.

    PCB tasks ICC with persuading India to travel for Pakistan for Champions Trophy 2025 snt
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jul 24, 2024, 10:02 AM IST

    The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has tasked the International Cricket Council (ICC) with persuading the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to send its team to Pakistan for the upcoming Champions Trophy, set for the first quarter of next year.

    A PCB source revealed to PTI that although the budget for the Champions Trophy was approved at the recent ICC meetings in Colombo, the schedule and format were not discussed.

    "The PCB now has done what was required of it as hosts of the Champions Trophy. It has submitted the draft schedule and format for the event and also submitted budget for the event,” a PCB insider told the news agency.

    "It is now up to the ICC how soon they circulate, discuss and finalize the schedule of the Champions Trophy. The PCB for its part in the draft schedule has suggested hosting all of India’s games in Lahore including a semi-final (if India qualifies) and final," he added.

    Another source indicated that the PCB has already provided all necessary details in its expression of interest document submitted to the ICC as the hosts of the Champions Trophy.

    "The PCB for its part has given in writing to the ICC about the tax modalities, venue selections and clearance from its government for Indian team to be hosted in Pakistan for the mega event,” he told PTI.

    The PCB initially submitted its expression of interest in hosting the event in 2021 during Ehsan Mani's tenure as Chairman. The ICC awarded the hosting rights in 2022, and later, under the chairmanship of Ramiz Raja, the board submitted the final documentation for the host agreement with the ICC.

    A source disclosed that PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi did not have any formal meetings with BCCI secretary Jay Shah or other BCCI officials during the ICC meetings, although the interactions between Naqvi and Shah were cordial.

    The PCB has now left it to the ICC to finalize and announce the tournament schedule and secure confirmation from the BCCI regarding the Indian team's participation in Pakistan.

    The ICC has included supplementary expenses in its tournament budget to address any situation where the Indian team might need to play its matches outside Pakistan.

    The BCCI has consistently maintained that playing cricket in Pakistan is a decision made by the government. During the 2023 ODI Asia Cup, hosted by the PCB, India played all its games in Sri Lanka under the 'Hybrid Model'.

    According to the draft schedule, all of India's matches, including a potential semi-final and final, are slated to take place in Lahore. The marquee India vs Pakistan match is scheduled for March 1.

    Last Updated Jul 24, 2024, 10:02 AM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Gautam Gambhir takes charge: India's new head coach leads preparations for Sri Lanka series; BCCI shares video snt

    Gautam Gambhir takes charge: India's new head coach leads preparations for Sri Lanka series; BCCI shares video

    ICC forms three-member committee to review conduct of T20 World Cup 2024 in USA and West Indies snt

    ICC forms three-member committee to review conduct of T20 World Cup 2024 in USA and West Indies

    Coach Gambhir expects Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli to be available for most games, aim for 2027 ODI World Cup snt

    Coach Gambhir expects Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli to be available for most games, aim for 2027 ODI World Cup

    My relationship with Virat Kohli is not for TRPs, declares India head coach Gautam Gambhir top quotes (WATCH) snt

    Good for TRPs but relationship with Virat Kohli is personal, says Gautam Gambhir | Top quotes (WATCH)

    Fans heartbroken as Hardik Pandya makes first public appearance after divorce with Natasa Stankovic WATCH vkp

    Fans heartbroken as Hardik Pandya makes first public appearance after divorce with Natasa Stankovic (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    Janhvi Kapoor's nose job was done by THIS Hollywood favourite doctor? ATG

    Janhvi Kapoor's nose job was done by THIS Hollywood favourite doctor?

    Sankashti Chaturthi 2024: Wishes, puja muhurat, rituals, significance and more RBA

    Sankashti Chaturthi 2024: Wishes, puja muhurat, rituals, significance and more

    Ankola landslide Kerala lorry driver Arjun family appeals high court against Karnataka government over slow search vkp

    Ankola landslide: Missing Kerala lorry driver Arjun's family moves HC against K'taka govt over slow ops

    Kerala Lottery Results Fifty Fifty FF-104 July 24 2024: Check first prize winner Rs 1 crore winning ticket number anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Fifty Fifty FF-104 July 24 2024: Who will win first prize worth Rs 1 crore today?

    Bengaluru Bihar based young woman brutally murdered in Koramangala PG probe underway vkp

    Bengaluru: Bihar-based young woman brutally murdered in Koramangala PG, probe underway

    Recent Videos

    Bangladesh protests: 1,000 Indian students return home as violence claims over 110 lives AJR

    Bangladesh protests: 1,000 Indian students return home as violence claims over 110 lives (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Tourist frenzy in Chikkamagaluru Rani Jhari Risky photoshoot on waterfall edges sparks concerns WATCH vkp

    Tourist frenzy in Chikkamagaluru's Rani Jhari: Risky photoshoot on waterfall edges sparks concerns (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World famous hotspot Jog Falls in Shivamogga attracts tourists during monsoon vkp

    Karnataka: Magical mist attracts tourists to world-famous Jog Falls in Shivamogga; WATCH stunning video

    Video Icon
    CCTV footage reveals absconding Mihir Shah leaving Mumbai pub before fatal BMW crash (WATCH) AJR

    CCTV footage reveals absconding Mihir Shah leaving Mumbai pub before fatal BMW crash (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH) AJR

    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH)

    Video Icon