    INDIA bloc leaders protest against 'discriminatory' Budget 2024; Mallikarjun Kharge decries 'injustice'

    On Tuesday evening, floor leaders of the INDIA parties gathered at Kharge's residence to finalise their protest strategy following the budget presentation by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

    First Published Jul 24, 2024, 10:56 AM IST

    Members of Parliament from the INDIA bloc alliance on Wednesday (July 24) staged a protest against the Union Budget 2024, continuing until the first meeting of the reconstituted NITI Aayog governing council on Saturday. Congress President and Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, criticized the budget and said, "Many didn't get justice. We are fighting for justice."

    On Tuesday evening, floor leaders of the INDIA parties gathered at Kharge's residence to finalise their protest strategy following the budget presentation by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

    "The concept of the budget has been undermined this year. The BJP-led central government has discriminated against the majority of states," Congress leader KC Venugopal said, reflecting the sentiments of the INDIA alliance.

    While the budget featured significant allocations for Bihar and Andhra Pradesh—states governed by key BJP allies—the Opposition has accused the government of neglecting other states.

    Despite the protest, the Opposition plans to actively participate in the budget debate, with Congress fielding Kumari Selja, Shashi Tharoor, and Praniti Shinde during the initial discussions.

    Additionally, Congress has announced that its chief ministers will not attend the NITI Aayog’s governing council meeting scheduled for July 27.

    Last Updated Jul 24, 2024, 10:56 AM IST
