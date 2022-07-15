Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi? Giorgio Chiellini chooses between the two G.O.A.T.s

Former Juventus defender Giorgio Chiellini, who recently joined MLS side Los Angeles FC, has made his choice between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

Image Credit: Getty Images

It is perhaps one of football's most significant debates of all time. Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi - who is the better footballer remains a question that continues to grip football fans worldwide. This summer, the Manchester United icon's future at Old Trafford remains a bone of content. At the same time, the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) striker will hope to make an impact in his second season at the Ligue 1 champion's campaign. Also read: Ronaldo shows off 'hard work' even as Man United star's future remains in limbo

Image Credit: Getty Images

While fans will keep a close eye on two of the greatest footballers of all time in a World Cup year, legendary Italian defender Giorgio Chiellini has finally made his pick between Ronaldo and Messi. Also read: PSG fans convinced Neymar snubbed Mbappe to train with Messi as video goes viral

Image Credit: Getty Images

In a video with ESPN FC for their section 'You Have to Answer', the former Juventus star Chiellini was asked, 'Messi or Ronaldo?' The 37-year-old did not hesitate to choose the Portuguese icon Ronaldo, with whom he placed at Bianconeri from 2018 to 2021.

Image Credit: Getty Images

Chiellini recently joined MLS side Los Angeles FC on a free transfer and will be seen playing alongside former Real Madrid star Gareth Bale. The Italian and Ronaldo enjoyed playing at Juventus for three seasons that saw them win two Serie A titles, one Coppa Italia and two Supercoppa Italiana together.

Image Credit: Manchester United Twitter

The 37-year-old Portugal talisman scored 101 goals from 134 appearances for Juventus across all competitions, becoming the quickest player to score 100 goals for the Italian giants. Last summer, Ronaldo bid Juventus goodbye and returned to Manchester United in a season that saw him score 24 goals across all competitions for the Red Devils.

Image Credit: Getty Images