Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi? Giorgio Chiellini chooses between the two G.O.A.T.s

    First Published Jul 15, 2022, 3:09 PM IST

    Former Juventus defender Giorgio Chiellini, who recently joined MLS side Los Angeles FC, has made his choice between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    It is perhaps one of football's most significant debates of all time. Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi - who is the better footballer remains a question that continues to grip football fans worldwide. This summer, the Manchester United icon's future at Old Trafford remains a bone of content. At the same time, the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) striker will hope to make an impact in his second season at the Ligue 1 champion's campaign.

    Also read: Ronaldo shows off 'hard work' even as Man United star's future remains in limbo

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    While fans will keep a close eye on two of the greatest footballers of all time in a World Cup year, legendary Italian defender Giorgio Chiellini has finally made his pick between Ronaldo and Messi.

    Also read: PSG fans convinced Neymar snubbed Mbappe to train with Messi as video goes viral

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    In a video with ESPN FC for their section 'You Have to Answer', the former Juventus star Chiellini was asked, 'Messi or Ronaldo?' The 37-year-old did not hesitate to choose the Portuguese icon Ronaldo, with whom he placed at Bianconeri from 2018 to 2021.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Chiellini recently joined MLS side Los Angeles FC on a free transfer and will be seen playing alongside former Real Madrid star Gareth Bale. The Italian and Ronaldo enjoyed playing at Juventus for three seasons that saw them win two Serie A titles,  one Coppa Italia and two Supercoppa Italiana together.

    Image Credit: Manchester United Twitter

    The 37-year-old Portugal talisman scored 101 goals from 134 appearances for Juventus across all competitions, becoming the quickest player to score 100 goals for the Italian giants. Last summer, Ronaldo bid Juventus goodbye and returned to Manchester United in a season that saw him score 24 goals across all competitions for the Red Devils.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Meanwhile, Lionel Messi left his boyhood club Barcelona to join PSG on a free transfer last summer. The Argentine superstar struggled to make goal contributions for the Parisian club regularly. The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner ended the 2021-22 season with 11 goals and 15 assists from 34 outings across all competitions. The Argentine forward, however, did win the Ligue 1 title.

    Also read: Will Lionel Messi shine for PSG next season? President Al-Khelaifi gives verdict

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Singapore Open 2022: PV Sindhu beats Han in thriller; reaches semis snt

    Singapore Open 2022: PV Sindhu beats Han Yue in thriller; reaches semis

    IND vs ENG 2022: Virat Kohli does not need any reassurance, says Rohit Sharma snt

    IND vs ENG 2022: Virat Kohli does not need any reassurance, says Rohit Sharma

    This too shall pass Babar Azam asks out-of-form Virat Kohli to 'stay strong'; wins hearts snt

    'This too shall pass': Babar Azam asks out-of-form Virat Kohli to 'stay strong'; wins hearts

    World Athletics Championships 2022: All eyes on Neeraj Chopra; Murali Sreeshankar enters as darkhorse-ayh

    World Athletics Championships 2022: All eyes on Neeraj Chopra; Murali Sreeshankar enters as darkhorse

    IND vs ENG 2022, Lords/London/2nd ODI: India Yuzvendra Chahal 4-for restricts England to 246; netizens contained-ayh

    IND vs ENG 2022, Lord's ODI: Yuzvendra Chahal's 4-for restricts England to 246; netizens contained

    Recent Stories

    AP ECET 2022: Hall ticket release postponed; Know date, other details here - adt

    AP ECET 2022: Hall ticket release postponed; Know date, other details here

    Tired of Uber cancelling your trip Not anymore Here s why gcw

    Tired of Uber cancelling your trip? Not anymore. Here's why

    Singapore Open 2022: PV Sindhu beats Han in thriller; reaches semis snt

    Singapore Open 2022: PV Sindhu beats Han Yue in thriller; reaches semis

    TS LAWCET 2022: Hall tickets released; know how to download - adt

    TS LAWCET 2022: Hall tickets released; know how to download

    Sushmita Sen-Lalit Modi relationship: The 2011 Twitter verification story snt

    Sushmita Sen-Lalit Modi relationship: The 2011 Twitter verification story

    Recent Videos

    India at 75: Story of General Mohan Singh, who led INA on the war field snt

    India@75: Story of General Mohan Singh, who led INA on the war field

    Video Icon
    Sri Lanka crisis vehicle owners awaiting fuel seek India's help

    'Politicians only want power... Big Brother India must help'

    Video Icon
    West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee makes momos in Darjeeling

    Video: Mamata makes 'momos' in Darjeeling

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Life of radical nationalist Rajguru snt

    India@75: Life of radical nationalist Rajguru

    Video Icon
    Mamata Banerjee serves 'pani puri' at Darjeeling stall

    VIDEO: Mamata serves 'pani puri' at Darjeeling stall

    Video Icon