Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Govt's flagship project 'Khelo India' receives lion's share in Budget 2024-25 for sports

    As the Olympic cycle concludes in Paris this August, and with the Commonwealth Games and Asian Games still two years away, the overall budget for the Sports Ministry has seen a modest increase of Rs 45.36 crore compared to the previous cycle.

    Govts flagship project 'Khelo India' receives lion's share in Budget 2024-25 for sports snt
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jul 23, 2024, 4:19 PM IST

    In the Union Budget 2024-25, Khelo India, the government's flagship initiative to promote grassroots sports, received the largest allocation within the sports ministry's budget, with a substantial Rs 900 crore out of the total Rs 3,442.32 crore. This allocation, detailed in the budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday, is Rs 20 crore more than the revised Rs 880 crore from the previous financial year.

    As the Olympic cycle concludes in Paris this August, and with the Commonwealth Games and Asian Games still two years away, the overall budget for the Sports Ministry has seen a modest increase of Rs 45.36 crore compared to the previous cycle.

    In the previous financial year, the budget for the sports ministry was Rs 3,396.96 crore.

    Also read: Budget 2024-25 Key highlights: Big push for jobs, rewards for new regime taxpayers, focus on Bihar, AP & more

    The government has made significant investments in Khelo India over the years, which has played a key role in discovering talent from across the country. In the 2022-23 fiscal year, Khelo India's allocation was Rs 596.39 crore. For the 2023-24 budget, this was initially increased by over Rs 400 crore to Rs 1,000 crore, but it was later revised to Rs 880 crore.

    Since the inaugural Khelo India Youth Games (KIYG) in 2018, the government has continually expanded the program. In 2020, the ministry introduced the Khelo India University Games and the Khelo India Winter Games, followed by the Khelo India Para Games in 2023.

    Numerous Khelo India State Centres of Excellence (KISCE) have been established nationwide to provide top-notch facilities for promising athletes. Many of these athletes are now part of India's Olympic-bound contingent.

    The government has increased its support for National Sports Federations (NSFs) by Rs 15 crore, raising the allocation from Rs 325 crore in 2023-24 to Rs 340 crore in the latest budget.

    Additionally, the budget for the Sports Authority of India, which oversees the maintenance of sports facilities and manages the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) for athlete preparation, has been boosted from Rs 795.77 crore to Rs 822.60 crore, marking an increase of Rs 26.83 crore.

    The National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) and the National Dope Testing Laboratory (NDTL), responsible for testing, have both seen a modest increase in their budgets. NADA's allocation has risen from Rs 21.73 crore last year to Rs 22.30 crore, while NDTL's budget has increased from Rs 19.50 crore to Rs 22 crore.

    Last Updated Jul 23, 2024, 4:19 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Indian sports icon Abhinav Bindra awarded with Olympic Order by International Olympic Committee AJR

    Indian sports icon Abhinav Bindra awarded with Olympic Order by International Olympic Committee

    ICC forms three-member committee to review conduct of T20 World Cup 2024 in USA and West Indies snt

    ICC forms three-member committee to review conduct of T20 World Cup 2024 in USA and West Indies

    football 'Inspired by Ronaldo': Fans excited as Mbappe, Bellingham & Co. sport Real Madrid's fiery new orange away kit for 2024-25 snt

    'Inspired by Ronaldo': Fans excited as Mbappe, Bellingham & Co. sport Real Madrid's fiery new orange away kit

    Coach Gambhir expects Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli to be available for most games, aim for 2027 ODI World Cup snt

    Coach Gambhir expects Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli to be available for most games, aim for 2027 ODI World Cup

    India's PR Sreejesh set to retire from international hockey after Paris Olympics 2024 anr

    India's PR Sreejesh set to retire from international hockey after Paris Olympics 2024

    Recent Stories

    Bigg Boss OTT 3: How much does YouTuber Armaan Malik earn per episode? RKK

    Bigg Boss OTT 3: How much does YouTuber Armaan Malik earn per episode?

    Google Pixel 9 likely to offer iPhone-Like satellite SOS service but for limited time period: Report gcw

    Google Pixel 9 likely to offer iPhone-like satellite SOS service but for limited time period: Report

    Are Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds separating? Here's what the 'It Ends With Us' star new post says RKK

    Are Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds separating? Here's what the 'It Ends With Us' star new post says

    Union Budget 2024: Defense expenditure up by 4.72%, domestic procurements get major share AJR

    Union Budget 2024: Defence expenditure up by 4.72%, domestic procurements get major share

    Budget 2024: Kangana Ranaut reacts to FM Sitharaman's 7th Budget, highlights relief fund for Himachal Pradesh (WATCH) RBA

    Budget 2024: Kangana Ranaut reacts to FM Sitharaman's 7th Budget, highlights relief fund for Himachal Pradesh

    Recent Videos

    Bangladesh protests: 1,000 Indian students return home as violence claims over 110 lives AJR

    Bangladesh protests: 1,000 Indian students return home as violence claims over 110 lives (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Tourist frenzy in Chikkamagaluru Rani Jhari Risky photoshoot on waterfall edges sparks concerns WATCH vkp

    Tourist frenzy in Chikkamagaluru's Rani Jhari: Risky photoshoot on waterfall edges sparks concerns (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World famous hotspot Jog Falls in Shivamogga attracts tourists during monsoon vkp

    Karnataka: Magical mist attracts tourists to world-famous Jog Falls in Shivamogga; WATCH stunning video

    Video Icon
    CCTV footage reveals absconding Mihir Shah leaving Mumbai pub before fatal BMW crash (WATCH) AJR

    CCTV footage reveals absconding Mihir Shah leaving Mumbai pub before fatal BMW crash (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH) AJR

    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH)

    Video Icon