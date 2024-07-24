Nirmala Sitharaman has given 'chombu' to Karnataka in Union Budget 2024: CM Siddaramaiah

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah criticized Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for a Union Budget that, according to him, ignored Karnataka's demands. He highlighted unmet needs, including funds for local projects and support for farmers. Siddaramaiah accused the central government of neglecting Karnataka while favoring other states.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah criticized Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, elected from Karnataka, for presenting a disappointing Union Budget that overlooked the state's demands. Speaking at a press conference in Vidhana Soudha, he expressed frustration that despite having five central ministers from Karnataka, the state has seen no benefit.

“Prime Minister Modi has given special grants to Andhra Pradesh and Bihar to maintain his power, ignoring other states,” said Siddaramaiah. He accused Sitharaman of neglecting Karnataka's welfare and pointed out that the previous budget promised Rs. 1,300 crore for the Bhadra Upland Project, but no funds have been provided. “We had hoped for it in this budget,” he added.



Siddaramaiah highlighted several unmet demands, including grants for backward taluks and funds for Bangalore's urban development, peripheral roads, and lake projects as recommended by the 15th Finance Commission. He also mentioned the unfulfilled request to establish an AIIMS in Raichur. “There is nothing for Mahadayi, Mekedatu, or Krishna Upper Bank projects either,” he said.

He noted that farmers' demands for the Minimum Support Price Act and the implementation of Swaminathan Commission recommendations were ignored. “The budget is a great injustice to farmers,” Siddaramaiah remarked.



He further criticised the budget as anti-people, neglecting the poor, Scheduled Castes, and Scheduled Tribes. “Grants announced in February for health, defence, IT, and communication sectors have been cut,” he said. The reduction in funds for Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and Minorities is a betrayal of these communities, according to Siddaramaiah. He emphasised that previously announced projects for Karnataka remain unfunded, suggesting the industrial corridor proposal will likely stay just a declaration.

