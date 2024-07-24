Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Nirmala Sitharaman has given 'chombu' to Karnataka in Union Budget 2024: CM Siddaramaiah

    Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah criticized Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for a Union Budget that, according to him, ignored Karnataka's demands. He highlighted unmet needs, including funds for local projects and support for farmers. Siddaramaiah accused the central government of neglecting Karnataka while favoring other states.

    Nirmala Sitharaman has given chombu to Karnataka in Union Budget 2024 says CM Siddaramaiah vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Jul 24, 2024, 10:37 AM IST

    Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah criticized Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, elected from Karnataka, for presenting a disappointing Union Budget that overlooked the state's demands. Speaking at a press conference in Vidhana Soudha, he expressed frustration that despite having five central ministers from Karnataka, the state has seen no benefit.

    “Prime Minister Modi has given special grants to Andhra Pradesh and Bihar to maintain his power, ignoring other states,” said Siddaramaiah. He accused Sitharaman of neglecting Karnataka's welfare and pointed out that the previous budget promised Rs. 1,300 crore for the Bhadra Upland Project, but no funds have been provided. “We had hoped for it in this budget,” he added.

    Congress mocks Modi Govt's contribution to Karnataka with ad featuring empty 'chombu', sparks row

    Siddaramaiah highlighted several unmet demands, including grants for backward taluks and funds for Bangalore's urban development, peripheral roads, and lake projects as recommended by the 15th Finance Commission. He also mentioned the unfulfilled request to establish an AIIMS in Raichur. “There is nothing for Mahadayi, Mekedatu, or Krishna Upper Bank projects either,” he said.

    He noted that farmers' demands for the Minimum Support Price Act and the implementation of Swaminathan Commission recommendations were ignored. “The budget is a great injustice to farmers,” Siddaramaiah remarked.

    'Budget 2024 is visionary with emphasis on agriculture, infrastructure, employment’: Minister HD Kumaraswamy

    He further criticised the budget as anti-people, neglecting the poor, Scheduled Castes, and Scheduled Tribes. “Grants announced in February for health, defence, IT, and communication sectors have been cut,” he said. The reduction in funds for Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and Minorities is a betrayal of these communities, according to Siddaramaiah. He emphasised that previously announced projects for Karnataka remain unfunded, suggesting the industrial corridor proposal will likely stay just a declaration.

    Last Updated Jul 24, 2024, 10:37 AM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Ankola landslide Kerala lorry driver Arjun family appeals high court against Karnataka government over slow search vkp

    Ankola landslide: Missing Kerala lorry driver Arjun's family moves HC against K'taka govt over slow ops

    Bengaluru Bihar based young woman brutally murdered in Koramangala PG probe underway vkp

    Bengaluru: Bihar-based young woman brutally murdered in Koramangala PG, probe underway

    Bengaluru: BBMP to distribute deet cream, Neem oil to combat Dengue in hotspot areas vkp

    Bengaluru: BBMP to distribute deet cream, Neem oil to combat Dengue in hotspot areas

    Karnataka: 30-year-old man killed over alleged layout dispute in Dharwad vkp

    Karnataka: 30-year-old man killed over alleged layout dispute in Dharwad

    Kannada serial Nethravathi actor Sunny Mahipal faces allegations of assault by wife case filed in Bengaluru vkp

    Kannada serial 'Nethravathi' actor Sunny Mahipal faces allegations of assault by wife; case filed in Bengaluru

    Recent Stories

    Chennai Gold Rate July 24, 2024: Know 18K, 22K, 24K prices RKK

    Chennai Gold Rate July 24, 2024: Know 18K, 22K, 24K prices

    Income Tax Day 2024: From standard deductions to tax regime updates, what's in for taxpayers AJR

    Income Tax Day 2024: From standard deductions to tax regime updates, what's in for taxpayers

    Axis Bank to Hindustan Unilever: Stocks to watch on July 24 RKK

    Axis Bank to Hindustan Unilever: Stocks to watch on July 24

    Kerala Gold Rate Today, July 24 2024: Huge drop in prices after Budget 2024 anr

    Kerala Gold Rate Today, July 24: Huge drop in prices after Budget 2024

    PCB tasks ICC with persuading India to travel for Pakistan for Champions Trophy 2025 snt

    PCB tasks ICC with persuading India to travel for Pakistan for Champions Trophy 2025

    Recent Videos

    Bangladesh protests: 1,000 Indian students return home as violence claims over 110 lives AJR

    Bangladesh protests: 1,000 Indian students return home as violence claims over 110 lives (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Tourist frenzy in Chikkamagaluru Rani Jhari Risky photoshoot on waterfall edges sparks concerns WATCH vkp

    Tourist frenzy in Chikkamagaluru's Rani Jhari: Risky photoshoot on waterfall edges sparks concerns (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World famous hotspot Jog Falls in Shivamogga attracts tourists during monsoon vkp

    Karnataka: Magical mist attracts tourists to world-famous Jog Falls in Shivamogga; WATCH stunning video

    Video Icon
    CCTV footage reveals absconding Mihir Shah leaving Mumbai pub before fatal BMW crash (WATCH) AJR

    CCTV footage reveals absconding Mihir Shah leaving Mumbai pub before fatal BMW crash (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH) AJR

    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH)

    Video Icon