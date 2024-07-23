Gautam Gambhir takes charge: India's new head coach leads preparations for Sri Lanka series; BCCI shares video

The BCCI on Tuesday released an engaging video on X, showcasing new head coach Gautam Gambhir in action as he gears up for the Indian cricket team's white-ball series against Sri Lanka.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday released an engaging video on X, showcasing new head coach Gautam Gambhir in action as he gears up for the Indian cricket team's white-ball series against Sri Lanka. The video captures Gambhir's intense sessions in the nets with the players, highlighting his hands-on approach and commitment to the team’s preparation.

In the post accompanying the video, BCCI declared, "Head coach Gautam Gambhir takes charge!" This marks Gambhir's first major series since taking over from Rahul Dravid as the national coach, underscoring his proactive role in shaping the team’s strategy and performance.

The Indian men’s cricket team, recently crowned T20 World Cup champions, arrived in Sri Lanka's Pallekele via Colombo to a warm reception. "Mumbai to Pallekele via Colombo. TeamIndia have reached Sri Lanka," wrote BCCI on 'X' with a short video showing the players enjoying their air and road journey to the fullest.

Under the leadership of Suryakumar Yadav and a refreshed squad, India will compete in a three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka. The first T20I is scheduled for July 27, with the subsequent matches taking place on July 28 and 30. Following the T20Is, the Indian team will travel to Colombo to play a series of three One-Day Internationals on August 2, 4, and 7.

The Indian squad, featuring several young players with Shubman Gill as vice-captain, will be without veterans Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Ravindra Jadeja, who retired from T20Is following India’s T20 World Cup victory in the Caribbean.

Suryakumar Yadav, recently appointed as the new T20 captain, replaces all-rounder Hardik Pandya, who previously led the team. The decision was influenced by Suryakumar’s fitness and feedback from the team management.

Despite the absence of experienced stalwarts, the squad maintains a solid mix of experience and youth. Alongside Suryakumar and Gill, the team includes Sanju Samson, Hardik Pandya, and pacers Mohammed Siraj and Arshdeep Singh, among others.

