    'Failed sharks of Champions League': Roma's Jose Mourinho provokes Barcelona and Juventus

    First Published Oct 14, 2022, 11:53 AM IST

    AS Roma remains in the fray for the UEFA Europa League Round of 32. Meanwhile, Jose Mourinho took a jibe at Barcelona and Juventus and addressed them as 'failed sharks of the UEFA Champions League'.

    Italian giants AS Roma remain in the hunt for a berth in the Round of 32 of the UEFA Europa League (UEL). On Thursday, it visited Real Betis and settled for a 1-1 draw. While Sergio Canales scored for the hosts in the 34th minute following an assist from Rodri, Andrea Belotti scored the equaliser in the 53rd, thanks to the assist from Mohamed Mady Camara. The She-Wolf will now have to ensure wins in the remaining couple of games to topple second-placed Ludogorets from the third spot. At the same time, club head coach Jose Mourinho mocked his side's chances of knockouts qualification with Spanis giants Barcelona and Italian giants Juventus, labelling them as 'failed sharks of the UEFA Champions League [UCL]'.

    Interacting with the media after the draw, Mourinho noted, "I see them [Betis] as candidates, but the failed sharks of the Champions League [Barcelona and Juventus] will arrive, and they will come in hard. They shouldn't come, but it's the reality. It's going to be fun. The failures of the Champions League."

    ALSO READ: UEL 2022-23: 'HAPPY, BUT ARSENAL HAS A LOT TO IMPROVE' - ARTETA AFTER 1-0 VICTORY OVER BODO/GLIMT

    Betis is currently atop the group table and is nearly assured of a knockout berth. As for the ones likely to enter the Round of 32 from the UCL, Barcelona, Juventus, Ajax, Atletico Madrid and Milan are in the unfortunate race. If Roma finished third, it would slip to the UEFA Europa Conference League (UECL) Round of 32, where it would become the defending champion. "We want to go through and finish second, but if we finish third, we'll become candidates to retain the Conference League," Mourinho concluded, reports FotMob.

