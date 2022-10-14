Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    UEL 2022-23: 'Happy, but Arsenal has a lot to improve' - Arteta after 1-0 victory over Bodo/Glimt

    Arsenal was involved in a competitive 1-0 win over Bodo/Glimt in the UEFA Europa League on Thursday. While Gunners boss Mikel Arteta was happy with the win, he feels there is much to improve.

    football uefa europa league UEL 2022-23: Happy, but Arsenal has a lot to improve - Mikel Arteta after 1-0 victory over Bodo/Glimt-ayh
    Author
    Ayush Gupta
    First Published Oct 14, 2022, 11:16 AM IST

    English giants Arsenal was involved in a competitive yet winning performance against Bodo/Glimt during their UEFA Europa League (UEL) clash at the Aspmyra Stadion on Thursday. It was a thin 1-0 winning performance by the visitors, with Bukayo Saka scoring the sole winner in the 24th minute, while they stay atop their group table, well in contention for the Round of 32. In the meantime, Gunners head coach Mikel Arteta expressed his happiness over the victory but felt that there was room for improvement.

    Talking to BT Sport, Arteta documented, "I'm thrilled with the win against a team that has won the last 14 here at home. We were expecting a tough night here, and we made many changes again, but I'm delighted to find a way to win. To do that under any circumstances is a real positive for the team and me."

    ALSO READ: UEL 2022-23: 'UNITED IS SAVING THE GOALS FOR NEXT WEEK' - TEN HAG AFTER 1-0 WIN OVER OMONIA

    "They [his player] are fast, and the turnovers and giving away of the ball that you don't usually expect. The ball was leaping, and it was out of your feet, and you give it away, and the game becomes so fast. I'm happy, but we must improve simultaneously," added Arteta.

    Arteta was also pleased with Saka's fourth season-goal and reckoned, "He can become much better. He had moments in the game where he was excellent and then moments he could improve and demand more of himself, especially defensively. We allowed their left full-back to progress the play and break our press too easily. There are a lot of things to improve."

    ALSO READ: Southgate out, Tuchel in? Fans thrilled with prospect of former Chelsea boss taking England job

    While seven changes were made to the Arsenal starting XI, Arteta lauded the players' mentality. "Today, there were moments where we had to suffer, and we lost too many duels in the middle of the park. But, the way the boys are trying and their hunger to win is there, and you can notice that," he concluded.

    Last Updated Oct 14, 2022, 11:16 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    football UEFA Europa League UEL 2022-23: Manchester United is saving the goals for next week - Erik Ten Hag after 1-0 win over Omonia Nicosia-ayh

    UEL 2022-23: 'United is saving the goals for next week' - Ten Hag after 1-0 win over Omonia

    Indian Super League 2022-23, NEUFC vs HFC: Hyderabad FC dominates to brush aside Northeast United FC 3-0-ayh

    ISL 2022-23: Hyderabad dominates to brush aside Northeast United 3-0

    football ISL 2022-23: Chennaiyin FC eye perfect homecoming against Bengaluru FC snt

    ISL 2022-23: Chennaiyin FC eye perfect homecoming against Bengaluru FC

    football Gareth Southgate out, Thomas Tuchel in Fans thrilled with prospect of former Chelsea boss taking England job snt

    Southgate out, Tuchel in? Fans thrilled with prospect of former Chelsea boss taking England job

    Womens Asia Cup 2022: Sri Lanka's victory dance after last-ball thriller against Pakistan wins hearts final against india snt

    Women's Asia Cup 2022: Sri Lanka's victory dance after last-ball thriller against Pakistan wins hearts

    Recent Stories

    Improve your sleep cycle by including these habits sur

    Improve your sleep cycle by including these habits

    Kantara 5 reasons to watch Rishab Shetty's Kannada film; Prashanth Neel 's movie beats KGF 2 and more RBA

    Kantara: 5 reasons to watch Rishab Shetty's Kannada film; Prashanth Neel 's movie beats KGF 2 and more

    BSF shoots down Pakistani drone spotted near Punjab's Gurdaspur - adt

    BSF shoots down Pakistani drone spotted near Punjab's Gurdaspur

    Xiaomi to launch Redmi A1+ budget friendly smartphone all you need to know about it gcw

    Xiaomi to launch Redmi A1+ budget-friendly smartphone; all you need to know about it

    India 5G is not imported from somewhere else, it is our own: Sitharaman

    India's 5G is not imported from somewhere else, it is our own: Sitharaman

    Recent Videos

    India cash transfer scheme a logical marvel, use of Aadhaar is striking IMF

    India's cash transfer scheme a logical marvel, use of Aadhaar is striking: IMF

    Video Icon
    Watch CH-47 Chinook's awesome manoeuvers at Udhampur airbase

    Watch: CH-47 Chinook's awesome manoeuvers at Udhampur airbase

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Bigger boundaries give license to the bowlers to work with - Ravichandran Ashwin-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: 'Bigger boundaries give license to the bowlers to work with' - Ashwin

    Video Icon
    UP civic apathy: E-Rickshaw overturns next to VIP convoy on potholed road, officials don't stop

    UP civic apathy: E-Rickshaw overturns next to VIP convoy on potholed road, officials don't stop

    Video Icon
    3 Chennai students, seen in viral video dragging machetes along railway platform, arrested

    3 Chennai students, seen in viral video dragging machetes along railway platform, arrested

    Video Icon