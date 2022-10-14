UEL 2022-23: 'Happy, but Arsenal has a lot to improve' - Arteta after 1-0 victory over Bodo/Glimt

Arsenal was involved in a competitive 1-0 win over Bodo/Glimt in the UEFA Europa League on Thursday. While Gunners boss Mikel Arteta was happy with the win, he feels there is much to improve.

English giants Arsenal was involved in a competitive yet winning performance against Bodo/Glimt during their UEFA Europa League (UEL) clash at the Aspmyra Stadion on Thursday. It was a thin 1-0 winning performance by the visitors, with Bukayo Saka scoring the sole winner in the 24th minute, while they stay atop their group table, well in contention for the Round of 32. In the meantime, Gunners head coach Mikel Arteta expressed his happiness over the victory but felt that there was room for improvement.

Talking to BT Sport, Arteta documented, "I'm thrilled with the win against a team that has won the last 14 here at home. We were expecting a tough night here, and we made many changes again, but I'm delighted to find a way to win. To do that under any circumstances is a real positive for the team and me."

"They [his player] are fast, and the turnovers and giving away of the ball that you don't usually expect. The ball was leaping, and it was out of your feet, and you give it away, and the game becomes so fast. I'm happy, but we must improve simultaneously," added Arteta.

Arteta was also pleased with Saka's fourth season-goal and reckoned, "He can become much better. He had moments in the game where he was excellent and then moments he could improve and demand more of himself, especially defensively. We allowed their left full-back to progress the play and break our press too easily. There are a lot of things to improve."

While seven changes were made to the Arsenal starting XI, Arteta lauded the players' mentality. "Today, there were moments where we had to suffer, and we lost too many duels in the middle of the park. But, the way the boys are trying and their hunger to win is there, and you can notice that," he concluded.