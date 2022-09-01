Did Napoli consider signing Cristiano Ronaldo? Sporting Director Giuntoli breaks his silence

A day after Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag insisted that Cristiano Ronaldo will stay at Old Trafford this season, Napoli's Sporting Director, Cristiano Giuntoli, broke his silence on whether the Serie A club considered signing the Portuguese talisman this summer.

The Cristiano Ronaldo transfer saga was perhaps the most hyped conversation in the world of football this summer. On Wednesday, Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag put all speculations to rest by confirming that the Portuguese superstar remains a vital part of his sporting project at Old Trafford. Also read: Cristiano Ronaldo and Erik ten Hag's equation: Man United boss hits final nail in the coffin

United boss' comments came even as reports suggested that the Red Devils were considering giving the 37-year-old striker an option to play for Serie A side Napoli on loan for one season. How far does this stand true? Sporting Director of the Italian club, Cristiano Giuntoli, has finally broken his silence on whether his club was willing to provide the iconic striker with an exit route.

Napoli's Sporting Director Cristiano Giuntoli has disclosed that no formal negotiations for Ronaldo's potential signing have occurred. The Portuguese striker was reportedly seeking to leave Old Trafford for a chance to play in the Champions League this season.

Although Ronaldo's agent Jorge Mendes had reportedly offered Napoli to sign the player, the transaction fell through. Victor Osimhen had to be sold by the Italian club for Ronaldo to join; otherwise, United would have had to pay a significant percentage of the player's salary to loan him to the Maradona. Nothing worked out in the end, and the five-time Ballon d'Or winner seems set to stay at United and play in the Europa League. Also read: 'Europa League player': Ronaldo trolled after Ten Hag confirms icon staying at Man United

In an interview with DANZ (via Sky Italia) Giuntoli said, "Cristiano Ronaldo is an extraordinary player, but there is nothing true. We have read many things in the newspapers, we have an excellent relationship with his agent, but there has never been anything concrete."

Ronaldo was said to be keen on playing for Napoli, and Luciano Spalletti had admitted a few days ago that "coaching Cristiano is something a coach would talk about for the rest of his life".

