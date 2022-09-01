Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Did Napoli consider signing Cristiano Ronaldo? Sporting Director Giuntoli breaks his silence

    First Published Sep 1, 2022, 5:59 PM IST

    A day after Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag insisted that Cristiano Ronaldo will stay at Old Trafford this season, Napoli's Sporting Director, Cristiano Giuntoli, broke his silence on whether the Serie A club considered signing the Portuguese talisman this summer.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    The Cristiano Ronaldo transfer saga was perhaps the most hyped conversation in the world of football this summer. On Wednesday, Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag put all speculations to rest by confirming that the Portuguese superstar remains a vital part of his sporting project at Old Trafford. 

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    United boss' comments came even as reports suggested that the Red Devils were considering giving the 37-year-old striker an option to play for Serie A side Napoli on loan for one season. How far does this stand true? Sporting Director of the Italian club, Cristiano Giuntoli, has finally broken his silence on whether his club was willing to provide the iconic striker with an exit route.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Napoli's Sporting Director Cristiano Giuntoli has disclosed that no formal negotiations for Ronaldo's potential signing have occurred. The Portuguese striker was reportedly seeking to leave Old Trafford for a chance to play in the Champions League this season. 

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Although Ronaldo's agent Jorge Mendes had reportedly offered Napoli to sign the player, the transaction fell through. Victor Osimhen had to be sold by the Italian club for Ronaldo to join; otherwise, United would have had to pay a significant percentage of the player's salary to loan him to the Maradona. Nothing worked out in the end, and the five-time Ballon d'Or winner seems set to stay at United and play in the Europa League.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    In an interview with DANZ (via Sky Italia) Giuntoli said, "Cristiano Ronaldo is an extraordinary player, but there is nothing true. We have read many things in the newspapers, we have an excellent relationship with his agent, but there has never been anything concrete."

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Ronaldo was said to be keen on playing for Napoli, and Luciano Spalletti had admitted a few days ago that "coaching Cristiano is something a coach would talk about for the rest of his life".

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Meanwhile, ahead of Manchester United's clash against Leicester City, Ten Hag spoke about his relationship with Ronaldo and stated that the two are on the same page. The Dutchman is confident the Portuguese talisman will give his all for the final year of his United contract. "From the start, we said we planned with him (Ronaldo)," said Ten Hag. "We're happy with him, he's happy to be here, and we want to make the season a success together."

