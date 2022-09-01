Cristiano Ronaldo and Erik ten Hag's equation: Man United boss hits final nail in the coffin

Ahead of Manchester United's clash against Leicester City, Erik ten Hag spoke about his equation with legendary striker Cristiano Ronaldo. The Dutchman had on Wednesday confirmed the Portuguese legend will stay at Old Trafford this season.

Throughout the summer transfer window, while speculation over Cristiano Ronaldo's future at Manchester United remained one of football's most discussed topics, the Portuguese icon's 'strained' equation with new manager Erik ten Hag also hit the headlines. The Dutchman on Wednesday confirmed that the 37-year-old striker, who wanted to leave the Red Devils for a shot at Champions League football, has decided to stay at Old Trafford. Also read: 'Europa League player': Ronaldo trolled after Ten Hag confirms icon staying at Man United

Ahead of Manchester United's clash against Leicester City, Ten Hag spoke about his relationship with Ronaldo and stated that the two are on the same page. The Dutchman is confident the Portuguese talisman will give his all for the final year of his United contract. "From the start, we said we planned with him (Ronaldo)," said Ten Hag. "We're happy with him, he's happy to be here, and we want to make the season a success together."

Asked if he had spoken to Ronaldo about the striker's situation at the club, United boss Ten Hag said: "Several times, yes. We're all on one page. The way of playing sets the demands. You can see in training that it's clear that he has the capabilities. He will fit in because - I don't have to explain. He's such a great player. He will fit in every system or every style."

The Dutchman was also asked if Ronaldo - a sub for three of United's four games this season - was receptive to his way of playing. "Yes, that's clear," said the United boss. That's why we are talking. I said we are on one page. He knows what the demands are." Also read: Cristiano Ronaldo transfer saga ends: Erik ten Hag confirms Man United icon to stay at Old Trafford

Ronaldo was reportedly pushing to leave United and join a Champions League team this summer. However, top European clubs did not present the Red Devils with an offer for the 37-year-old as most teams would not be open to changing their style of play for a player towards the fag end of his career.

