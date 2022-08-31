Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Cristiano Ronaldo transfer saga ends: Erik ten Hag confirms Man United icon to stay at Old Trafford

    First Published Aug 31, 2022, 5:57 PM IST

    Ending months of transfer rumours and speculations, Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag on Wednesday confirmed that legendary striker Cristiano Ronaldo will stay at Old Trafford and is very much part of his plans.

    A day before the summer transfer deadline, Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag brought the Cristiano Ronaldo saga to a grinding halt by confirming that the Portuguese talisman will stay at Old Trafford and be part of his plans for the season.

    The 37-year-old striker had reportedly expressed his desire to leave United in July for a shot at Champions League glory. However, top European clubs did not present the Red Devils with an offer for Ronaldo as most teams would not be open to changing their style of play for a player towards the fag end of his career. Although super agent Jorge Mendes scrambled across the transfer window to find a potential suitor, none of the big teams, including Bayern Munich, Atletico Madrid, Chelsea, Barcelona, Napoli, Marseille, etc., were keen on bringing the Portugal legend onboard.

    Twenty-four hours before the summer transfer deadline, reports also indicated that Mendes could make a last-ditch attempt to lure Chelsea, desperate for a striker, to sign Ronaldo. Reports added that if Barcelona's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang failed to arrive at Stamford Bridge, Ronaldo could stand a chance given that Blues owner Todd Boehly is intrigued by the five-time Ballon D'or winner. 

    "Thomas Tuchel's position hasn't changed, but Chelsea's attack hasn't yet been as free-scoring or fluid as he would have hoped. A loan move for Ronaldo would add instant goals. He would also arguably be a better fit in Tuchel's system than under Erik ten Hag. But it's still a long shot because Chelsea's American owners, however ambitious (and intrigued by Ronaldo), won't force any player on Tuchel," noted journalist Ben Jacobs.

    However, putting speculations and rumours to rest, United boss Erik ten Hag has reiterated that Ronaldo remains part of his plans at Old Trafford. "Yes, of course," the Dutchman said when asked if the iconic striker was staying. "We need quality players. You need more to cover all the games and keep the consistency going; that is what we strive for," he added. 

    WATCH: Erik ten Hag confirms Ronaldo is part of his plans at United

    Erik ten Hag also confirmed that Brazilian winger Antony is set to become a Manchester United player, but fans will have to wait for his debut. "There is an agreement between the clubs, but the paperwork is not done," suggesting that the out-going Ajax star will not be available for Thursday or potentially even the weekend match with Arsenal. 

    When asked what Antony will bring to Old Trafford, Ten Hag said, "Obviously, he helps in the offensive department. Especially with offensive players, they are quick to fatigue because they have to run more at a higher intensity. We don't just need quantity we also need quality."

    Ten Hag is happy with the Manchester United squad “at least until January” and believes the turnaround since Brentford can be a new beginning at the club. "I see it as a start. This is the minimum we have to bring. We have to keep this winning mentality," the Dutchman concluded.

