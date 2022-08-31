'Europa League player': Ronaldo trolled after Ten Hag confirms icon staying at Man United

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag on Wednesday brought the Cristiano Ronaldo transfer saga to an end by confirming the Portuguese icon will stay at Old Trafford. However, the news has sparked a massive social media outburst with several users stating: 'Like he had anywhere else to go!'

Cristiano Ronaldo won't be leaving Manchester United in the closing days of the transfer market, manager Erik ten Hag confirmed on Wednesday, putting all speculations of a possible Old Trafford exit to rest. The uncertainty around the Portugal talisman's future at United only increased following the agreement with Ajax for Brazilian winger Antony on Tuesday.

Also read: Cristiano Ronaldo transfer saga ends: Erik ten Hag confirms Man United icon to stay at Old Trafford

When asked if Ronaldo remains part of his plans following the arrival of the 22-year-old star, Ten Hag said: "(It is) clear, of course." "We need quality players. You need more to cover all the games to keep the consistency going. That is what we strive for."

This summer, Ronaldo has been pushing to leave United and join a Champions League team. However, top European clubs did not present the Red Devils with an offer for the 37-year-old as most teams would not be open to changing their style of play for a player towards the fag end of his career.

Although super agent Jorge Mendes scrambled across the transfer window to find a potential suitor, none of the big teams, including Bayern Munich, Atletico Madrid, Chelsea, Barcelona, Napoli, Marseille, etc., were keen on bringing Ronaldo onboard.

Also read: Cristiano Ronaldo takes a massive fall in leaked FIFA 23 attributes - Reports

The transfer deadline is Thursday night, and Ten Hag has ruled out further signings at Manchester United as the club closes in on deals for Antony and Martin Dubravka.

Speaking ahead of Thursday's trip to Leicester, the United boss said he expects that to be the final business of the summer transfer window. "Antony? First, we have to sign him! There is an agreement between the two clubs, but the paperwork is not done, so I cannot go too deep into it," the Dutchman said.

"Will that be the end of the signings? I think so, [that] for this window, it will be the end. But when there is a great opportunity, you have to be always alert as a top club," Ten Hag added. Casemiro, Lisandro Martinez, Tyrell Malacia, and Christian Eriksen have joined United.

Following the United manager's confirmation that Ronaldo will remain part of his plans this season, several football enthusiasts took to Twitter to troll the Portugal talisman. "Like he had anywhere else to go," stated one user. Another mocked the striker, stating: 'He'll play Europe', while a third observed that the 37-year-old could perhaps just be part of the bench.

Also read: Is Cristiano Ronaldo a 'pain in the a***' in the dressing room? Former Man United teammate sheds light

Here's a look at some of the reactions on Twitter: