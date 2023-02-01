Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Transfer Deadline Day: Enzo Fernandez to Jorginho - 5 standout deals by clubs considered game-changers

    First Published Feb 1, 2023, 12:19 PM IST

    Transfer Deadline Day got over late Tuesday night. The European clubs battled head-to-toe for some influential transfers, as we look at the five doozy deals by the clubs considered game-changers.

    Image credit: Getty

    It was madness during the final day of the January transfer window. Popularly known as the Transfer Deadline Day, the European clubs went head-to-toe, trying their best until the last hour to get the most influential signing as they entered the most crucial phase of the ongoing season. While some of them did not manage to get their desired players, some did work to, whereas some managed to get some intriguing alternatives such as marquee signings. Although there was one instance when the transfer failed due to paperwork not being submitted on time, overall, it was an effective transfer window. In the same light, we look at the five transfers considered 'game-changers'.

    Enzo Fernandez: Benfica to Chelsea (£106.8 million)
    The most talked-about transfer of the window happens to be the FIFA World Cup-winning Argentine midfielder Fernandez, who moved from Benfica to Chelsea after an intensely-discussed deal since Day 1 of the window. With the Eagles desperate to sell him at around £110 million, The Blues agreed to a £106.8m fee at closing the window to secure the signing. The move had fallen out in the third week due to Benfica's adamancy over the transfer fee.

    ALSO READ: Was fight with Guardiola reason behind Cancelo's Man City exit? Bayern Munich's new star breaks his silence

    Image credit: Getty

    Marcel Sabitzer: Bayern Munich to Manchester United (loan)
    United was struck with a setback, with midfielder Christian Eriksen being ruled out for nearly six months with an injury. Consequently, United hopped into the market on Deadline Day and immediately identified Austrian midfielder Sabitzer as the potential replacement. Engaged in talks with German champion Bayern Munich, the player instantly expressed his delight regarding the move, and both parties got the job done in time. The loan deal will stay until the end of the season, with no buy option.

    Image credit: Tottenham Hotspur/Facebook

    Pedro Porro: Sporting Lisbon to Tottenham Hotspur (loan)
    The Spanish defender was linked to a move with English giants Tottenham for the last couple of weeks. After intense discussions in the previous few days, the deal was completed on the Deadline Day in a loan deal, while the agreement includes the buy option at the end of the season.

    ALSO READ: 'Ban Andy Carroll' - Man United fans outraged after Eriksen ruled out with long-term ankle injury

    Image credit: Arsenal/Facebook

    Jorginho: Chelsea to Arsenal (£12 million)
    The Italian midfielder emerged as a shocking link with Arsenal. Also, the move drew eyeballs, considering that the Gunners were engaging in a transfer deal with their fierce London rival Chelsea. Nonetheless, the two clubs decided to put aside their on-field difference and engaged in the business, as the move was completed for a £12m permanent deal. However, considering Jorginho's current unstable form, The Blues would not mind too much about selling him to their cross-town rival.

    Image credit: Bayern Munich/Facebook

    Joao Cancelo: Manchester City to Bayern Munich (loan)
    The Portuguese midfielder was having a great time at City. However, given that he was not regularly getting game-time, Bayern Munich came calling for him on a loan deal, and the two clubs immediately engaged in business and got the job done. Meanwhile, the deal also includes a buy option at the end of the season, as it would be a crucial loan stint for Cancelo with the German champion, especially considering his career future.

