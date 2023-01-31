'Ban Andy Carroll': Man United fans outraged after Eriksen ruled out with long-term ankle injury

Christian Eriksen has been reportedly ruled out for the rest of the season with an ankle injury sustained in Manchester United’s FA Cup win over Reading.

Manchester United fans have been left heartbroken after reports suggested that star playmaker Christian Eriksen is set to miss the rest of the season with an ankle injury sustained during the Red Devils' FA Cup win over Reading on Sunday.

The Danish forward was substituted in the 57th minute of the match at Old Trafford after being caught in a brutal tackle from Andy Carroll before United went on to win the FA Cup 4th Round clash 3-1.

"While investigations are continuing, initial assessments indicate that Eriksen is likely to be out until late April or early May," read an official club statement.

Erik ten Hag, who has made Eriksen a major team member this season with his nine assists across all competitions, would be unhappy with this recent development.

With the January transfer deadline approaching the end of the day, United will not likely make any more moves to bring in another player.

United supporters took to Twitter to express their anguish over Eriksen's injury, with most fans demanding a ban on Andy Carroll for the horrid tackle. "The fact not even a yellow was given for this is a disgrace. Straight red all day long," said one irked fan, while another added, "Andy Carroll is NUFC at heart, isn't he?"

"Andy Carroll, may day never break, and may sun never shine in your front yard until Eriksen is back," said a third United fan, while a fourth noted, "Can we all agree that Andy Carroll injures players more than he scores goals."

Here's a look at how United fans reacted to news of Eriksen's ankle injury, which has reportedly ruled him out for the remainder of the season: