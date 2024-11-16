Entertainment

Aditya Roy Kapur net worth: Know about his asset, income and more

Image credits: Our own

Net worth

Aditya Roy Kapur makes about INR 70 lakhs a month and charges INR 5–6 crores for each film, which goes a long way towards his projected INR 89 crore net worth.

 

Image credits: Virender Chawla

Brand Endorsements

Beyond films, Aditya endorses brands like Diesel and Gio Eyewear, charging INR 1 crore per endorsement deal.

 

Image credits: Virender Chawla

Luxury Apartment

Aditya Roy Kapur's bachelor pad in Bandra offers stunning sea views and boasts a sleek design by Ashiesh Shah, complete with a piano and pool table.

 

Image credits: Virender Chawla

Car Collection

ditya's car collection includes a Mercedes Benz S-Class worth INR 1.69 crore and a BMW 5-Series, while his bike range remains a showstopper.

Image credits: Virender Chawla

Career Breakthrough

Aditya's breakthrough came with Aashiqui 2 (2013), followed by commercial hits like Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, securing him a place in Bollywood's A-list.

 

Image credits: Virender Chawla

Notable Films

His filmography includes acclaimed roles in Daawat-e-Ishq, Fitoor, Kalank, Malang, Ludo, and The Night Manager thriller series.

 

Image credits: Image: Varinder Chawla
