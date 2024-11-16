Aditya Roy Kapur net worth: Know about his asset, income and more

Entertainment
Aditya Roy Kapur makes about INR 70 lakhs a month and charges INR 5–6 crores for each film, which goes a long way towards his projected INR 89 crore net worth.
Beyond films, Aditya endorses brands like Diesel and Gio Eyewear, charging INR 1 crore per endorsement deal.
Aditya Roy Kapur's bachelor pad in Bandra offers stunning sea views and boasts a sleek design by Ashiesh Shah, complete with a piano and pool table.
ditya's car collection includes a Mercedes Benz S-Class worth INR 1.69 crore and a BMW 5-Series, while his bike range remains a showstopper.
Aditya's breakthrough came with Aashiqui 2 (2013), followed by commercial hits like Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, securing him a place in Bollywood's A-list.
His filmography includes acclaimed roles in Daawat-e-Ishq, Fitoor, Kalank, Malang, Ludo, and The Night Manager thriller series.