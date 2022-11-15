Qatar World Cup 2022: 5 records Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo can break in showpiece event

The Qatar World Cup 2022 could well be the last time Portuguese legend Cristiano Ronaldo makes an appearance in the showpiece event. Amidst the outburst over his explosive interview with Piers Morgan, here's a look at 5 records the Manchester United striker could break in the Gulf nation.

Legendary striker Cristiano Ronaldo, who is facing widespread criticism over his explosive interview with Piers Morgan for revealing he felt 'betrayed' by Manchester United, is all geared up for Portugal's FIFA World Cup 2022 campaign in Qatar. With just five days left for the showpiece event, there's no doubt that the Portuguese superstar would be hoping to add the coveted trophy to his glittering career. Also read: Ronaldo unfazed by chaos at Man United after explosive interview; focused on Portugal's World Cup dream

Most sportsmen tend to slow down at the age of 37, but Ronaldo is constantly looking for new challenges. However, this time around, the story is a bit different since the Portugual icon has been struggling to get enough game time at Manchester United and has not been among the thick of goals. But the five-time Ballon d'Or will take inspiration from Portugal's win at the Euro 2016 and the UEFA Nations League in 2019 and hope to seal a win in Qatar.

The upcoming showpiece event could well be the last time Ronaldo has an opportunity to not only win the coveted honour on the world stage, but also continue to add his name to the record books. Here's a look at 5 records the Portuguese talisman can break in the Qatar World Cup 2022:

Most appearances in the World Cup Only four footballers have so far participated in five World Cups - Mexico's Antonio Carbajal (Brazil 1950, Switzerland 1954, Sweden 1958, Chile 1962 and England 1966) and Rafael Márquez (Korea-Japan 2002, Germany 2006, South Africa 2010, Brazil 2014 and Russia 2018), Germany's Lothar Matthaus (Spain 1982, Mexico 1986, Italy 1990, United States 1994 and France 1998) and Italy's Gianluigi Buffon (France 1998, Korea-Japan 2002, Germany 2006, South Africa 2010 and Brazil 2014). Ronaldo has participated in four World Cups so far, and when he takes the field on November 24 to feature in Portugal's Group H clash against Ghana, he will join Argentina's Lionel Messi in the league of extraordinary footballers to have featured in 5 World Cups. Also read: Qatar World Cup 2022: 5 records Argentina's Lionel Messi could break in showpiece event

Most games as captain in World Cups This record is presently held by the late Diego Armando Maradona, who led Argentina in 16 World Cup games while serving as captain. Ronaldo has served as captain for 11 games so far. The 37-year-old striker will have the opportunity to break or tie this record if Portugal progresses to the quarterfinals and ahead.

Most goals for Portugal Ronaldo is now two goals away from matching the record of seven goals set by World Cup icon Eusebio. The Portuguese legend will have the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity this time to either match it or break it. Also read: Revealed: How Piers Morgan landed explosive interview with Cristiano Ronaldo

Most goals scored for Portugal in a single World Cup edition With nine goals scored for Portugal in 1966, Eusebio still maintains the record for the most goals ever scored in a single World Cup. Ronaldo has the opportunity to defeat it. However, given his current form, it would be interesting to see if the striker can turn a leaf over in the Qatar edition.

