    Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes' 'frosty' meet-up in Portugal dressing room sends fans into tizzy

    An awkward exchange between Manchester United teammates Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes in Portugal's dressing room ahead of the Qatar World Cup 2022 has sparked a massive social media outburst, with fans pointing out that they are seeing the effect of the Portuguese talisman's explosive interview with Piers Morgan.

    First Published Nov 15, 2022, 3:36 PM IST

    Legendary striker Cristiano Ronaldo's interview claiming to have felt 'betrayed' by Manchester United appears to have not gone down well with teammate Bruno Fernandes. The two Portugal stars are gearing up for the upcoming Qatar World Cup 2022 and are training for the showpiece event that kickstarts on November 20.

    Also read: Ronaldo unfazed by chaos at Man United after explosive interview; focused on Portugal's World Cup dream

    In video clips shared across social media, an awkward and 'frosty' moment between Ronaldo and Bruno has been captured in Portugal's dressing room. The midfielder, who met the 37-year-old icon for the first time since the explosive interview with Piers Morgan, did not look happy with the five-time Ballon d'Or winner's presence and gave a cold exchange. 

    Since joining Manchester United, Fernandes has demonstrated his love for the club, and it is clear from the tenacity with which he plays while wearing a red shirt. The Portuguese team's cohesion for the World Cup 2022 may suffer as a result of the midfielder's apparent dissatisfaction with the chaos Ronaldo has stirred within the Premier League giants.

    In the 90-minute long uncensored interview with Piers Morgan on TalkTV, Ronaldo vented his frustration and spoke at length about his return, the last season at Old Trafford, playing under the Dutchman, what's changed since Sir Alex Ferguson's departure and more. 

    Also read: Revealed: How Piers Morgan landed explosive interview with Cristiano Ronaldo

    "Yes, I feel betrayed. And I felt that some people, they don't want me here. Not only this year, but last year too," the five-time Ballon d'Or winner said in snippets of the video released on social media.

    When asked about his relationship and equation with United boss Erik ten Hag, Ronaldo remarked, "I don't have respect for him (Ten Hag) because he doesn't show respect for me. If you don't have respect for me, I'm never gonna have respect for you." 

    The Dutchman and United stars are understood to be "extremely disappointed" with the Portuguese icon after his latest attempt to steal the team's thunder after a 2-1 win over Fulham on Sunday.

    Fans have taken note of Bruno Fernandes' awkward exchange with Ronaldo in Portugal's dressing room, with some calling it 'frosty'. Football enthusiasts have also noted the Portuguese talisman's reaction to his United teammates' cold response as he stares at the midfielder in disbelief.

    "Bruno: 'We don't talk to Cristia-no-no-no-no…'," said one fan on Twitter. Another user said, "Fair play to Bruno on this one."

    A third supporter took a jibe at the legendary striker, adding, "Ronaldo expects full adulation regardless of what's he's done."

    "First sign of frost ever recorded in Qatar," said a fourth user on the micro-blogging site.

    Also read: Ronaldo's explosive interview: How Man United icon's admission of feeling 'betrayed' has split world football

    Here's a look a some of the reactions on Twitter:

    Last Updated Nov 15, 2022, 3:36 PM IST
