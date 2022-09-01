Aubameyang to Marcos Alonso - 5 football transfers that can headline deadline day

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    The European football transfer window shuts down at midnight tonight. The deadline day tends to pull off surprises with some shocking football transfers. Here are five of them that could headline the day.

    The European football transfer window ends at this time of the year, as the ongoing summer window concludes on Thursday night when the clock strikes midnight. While most European clubs have their teams set for the ongoing season, some clubs might tend to make some last-minute tactical signings to bolster their squad strength. Also, some tend to pull off shocking transfers to stun the football universe. However, is there any chance of the same this time? Here, we present the five possible football transfers that could headline this deadline day.

    Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
    The former Arsenal and current Barcelona striker has been linked to a move away from the Spanish giants. It seems like he could return to London, but this time, he could be donning the blue jersey of Chelsea. The Blues and head coach Thomas Tuchel have set their eyes on the Gabon international. At the same time, he is desperate to make a move, having lost his place in the Barca XI following the arrival of Robert Lewandowski.

    James Garner
    The Manchester United Academy midfielder has been dubbed as a prosperous upcoming prospect. However, to give him more competitive game time in the English Premier League (EPL), the club is contemplating loaning him, while Everton has reportedly agreed to a £15 million deal. However, fans feel that he should not be sold at any cost.

    Marcos Alonso
    The Spanish defender has not had the ideal stint in Chelsea he would have wished for. Consequently, he has been headlining the club's 'For Sale' list for months, while he has expressed his desire to move to Barcelona, whereas the feeling is mutual. While both parties have agreed on personal terms, it would be about agreeing to a transfer fee on D-day.

    Arthur Melo
    It is unclear why, but Juventus midfielder Melo is desperate for a change, and it seems like he is willing to join Liverpool, with the latter's boss Jurgen Klopp fancying him. Also, with The Reds' midfield marred with injuries, it would be a fair idea to have him on loan at Anfield. He would likely be undergoing medical on Thursday to complete the move.

    Thomas Meunier
    The Belgian defender is one of the most promising defenders who plays for German giants Borussia Dortmund and is eager to try a different challenge. Barcelona has eyed him as it looks to bolster its defensive line-up. Although Barca also has Juan Foyth of Villareal on its radar, Meunier would be cheaper.

    Special mention: Freknie De Jong
    Barcelona is still willing to let De Jong leave, while he is United's long-term target. However, the Red Devils head coach Erik ten Hag has admitted that the club's transfer activity is done. Some reports claim it is still on for the Dutch midfielder. Also, many outlets claim that the deal has been completed privately, while the official announcement could come on D-day.

