Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Let's make history together': Antony sends strong message to Man United fans after blockbuster move

    First Published Sep 1, 2022, 2:47 PM IST

    Manchester United have completed the signing of Brazilian winger Antony from Ajax. The 22-year-old has signed a five-year contract to move to Old Trafford with the Red Devils, which is believed to be paying 100 million euros, including add-ons.

    Image Credit: Manchester United Twitter

    In a summer blockbuster move, Manchester United have completed the signing of sensational Brazilian winger Antony from Ajax. The 22-year-old has signed a five-year contract to move to Old Trafford, and the deal is believed to be worth 100 million euros, inclusive of add-ons. 

    Also read: EPL 2022-23: Will Antony debut for Manchester United at Old Trafford against Arsenal?

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    With this deal, the Red Devils' spending during the summer transfer window is around 200 million euros, with Antony following Lisandro Martínez, Christian Eriksen, Tyrell Malacia and Casemiro through the door.

    WATCH: Manchester United announce the arrival of Antony to Old Trafford

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Following the deal, Antony said, "This is an incredible moment in my career to be joining one of the most iconic clubs in the world. I'm thankful to everyone who has believed in me, especially my family and all my coaches and teammates because I could not have gotten here without them."

    Also read: Will Antony spark Manchester United's revival?

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    In a message posted on Manchester United's Twitter account, the Brazilian winger sent a solid message to fans. "What's up fans? Antony here. Look, I am already wearing the shirt of the biggest club in the world. Just here to tell you that I am really excited and looking forward to being on the pitch in this shirt and honouring you fans. Much love, and let's make history together - Together!"

    WATCH: Antony sends message to Manchester United fans

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    United boss Erik ten Hag has worked with the 22-year-old sensation for two years at Ajax following his 16 million euros arrival from Sāo Paolo in 2020. Antony scored 24 goals and provided 22 assists in his 84 appearances during his time in Amsterdam.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Asia Cup 2022, India vs Hong Kong, IND vs HK: I am flexible to bat at any number - Suryakumar Yadav-ayh

    Asia Cup 2022, IND vs HK: 'I am flexible to bat at any number' - Suryakumar Yadav

    football ISL 2022-23 to start from October 7 in Kochi: Full schedule, fixtures, dates, time, where to watch and more snt

    ISL 2022-23 to start from October 7: Full schedule, fixtures, dates, time, where to watch and more

    Asia Cup T20 2022: Team Hong Kong's humble gesture wins Virat Kohli, Indian fans' hearts snt

    Asia Cup T20 2022: Team Hong Kong's humble gesture wins Virat Kohli, Indian fans' hearts

    Hope that we see Virat Kohli back at his best in the ICC T20 World Cup - Ricky Ponting-ayh

    'Hope that we see Virat Kohli back at his best in the ICC T20 World Cup' - Ricky Ponting

    Asia Cup 2022, IND vs HK: Social media glad as India trounces Hong Kong to sail into Super 4s, thanks to Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav-ayh

    Asia Cup 2022, IND vs HK: Social media glad as India trounces Hong Kong to sail into Super 4s

    Recent Stories

    National Nutrition Week: What are mindful eating? Know about it & veganism RBA

    National Nutrition Week: What are mindful eating? Know about it & veganism

    Aap chaliye na Embarrassing moment at Nitish Kumar and KCR press meet clip goes viral gcw

    'Aap chaliye na...' Embarrassing moment at Nitish Kumar and KCR press meet, clip goes viral

    Bull threatens tiger, escapes death; viral video stunned netizens - gps

    Bull threatens tiger, escapes death; viral video stunned netizens

    Asia Cup 2022, India vs Hong Kong, IND vs HK: I am flexible to bat at any number - Suryakumar Yadav-ayh

    Asia Cup 2022, IND vs HK: 'I am flexible to bat at any number' - Suryakumar Yadav

    Cervical cancer vaccine to be launched with reasonable price in few months: Adar Poonawalla AJR

    Cervical cancer vaccine to be launched with reasonable price in few months: Adar Poonawalla

    Recent Videos

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top moments: Telugu Yoddhas, Gujarat Giants register wins in final group-stage games against Odisha Juggernauts, Rajasthan Warriors-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top moments: Telugu Yoddhas, Gujarat Giants register wins in final group-stage games

    Video Icon
    Gurugram shocker! Rescued from high-rise building's lift, man slaps and abuses rescuers

    Gurugram shocker! Rescued from high-rise building's lift, man slaps and abuses rescuers

    Video Icon
    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top Moments and Highlights: Chennai Quick Guns into playoffs after beating Mumbai Khiladis, Telugu Yoddhas dominate Gujarat Giants-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top Moments: Chennai Quick Guns into playoffs, Telugu Yoddhas dominate

    Video Icon
    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top Moments: Odisha Juggernauts dominate against Telugu Yoddhas; Gujarat Giants edge past Rajasthan Warriors-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top Moments: Odisha Juggernauts dominate; Gujarat Giants edge past

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Samvad with Cochin Shipyard CMD Madhu S Nair on CSL next projects

    Exclusive: Besides IAC Vikrant, more big-ticket orders with Cochin Shipyard

    Video Icon