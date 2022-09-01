'Let's make history together': Antony sends strong message to Man United fans after blockbuster move

Manchester United have completed the signing of Brazilian winger Antony from Ajax. The 22-year-old has signed a five-year contract to move to Old Trafford with the Red Devils, which is believed to be paying 100 million euros, including add-ons.

Image Credit: Manchester United Twitter

In a summer blockbuster move, Manchester United have completed the signing of sensational Brazilian winger Antony from Ajax. The 22-year-old has signed a five-year contract to move to Old Trafford, and the deal is believed to be worth 100 million euros, inclusive of add-ons. Also read: EPL 2022-23: Will Antony debut for Manchester United at Old Trafford against Arsenal?

Image Credit: Getty Images

With this deal, the Red Devils' spending during the summer transfer window is around 200 million euros, with Antony following Lisandro Martínez, Christian Eriksen, Tyrell Malacia and Casemiro through the door. WATCH: Manchester United announce the arrival of Antony to Old Trafford

Image Credit: Getty Images

Following the deal, Antony said, "This is an incredible moment in my career to be joining one of the most iconic clubs in the world. I'm thankful to everyone who has believed in me, especially my family and all my coaches and teammates because I could not have gotten here without them." Also read: Will Antony spark Manchester United's revival?

Image Credit: Getty Images

In a message posted on Manchester United's Twitter account, the Brazilian winger sent a solid message to fans. "What's up fans? Antony here. Look, I am already wearing the shirt of the biggest club in the world. Just here to tell you that I am really excited and looking forward to being on the pitch in this shirt and honouring you fans. Much love, and let's make history together - Together!" WATCH: Antony sends message to Manchester United fans

Image Credit: Getty Images