'Let's make history together': Antony sends strong message to Man United fans after blockbuster move
In a summer blockbuster move, Manchester United have completed the signing of sensational Brazilian winger Antony from Ajax. The 22-year-old has signed a five-year contract to move to Old Trafford, and the deal is believed to be worth 100 million euros, inclusive of add-ons.
With this deal, the Red Devils' spending during the summer transfer window is around 200 million euros, with Antony following Lisandro Martínez, Christian Eriksen, Tyrell Malacia and Casemiro through the door.
Following the deal, Antony said, "This is an incredible moment in my career to be joining one of the most iconic clubs in the world. I'm thankful to everyone who has believed in me, especially my family and all my coaches and teammates because I could not have gotten here without them."
In a message posted on Manchester United's Twitter account, the Brazilian winger sent a solid message to fans. "What's up fans? Antony here. Look, I am already wearing the shirt of the biggest club in the world. Just here to tell you that I am really excited and looking forward to being on the pitch in this shirt and honouring you fans. Much love, and let's make history together - Together!"
United boss Erik ten Hag has worked with the 22-year-old sensation for two years at Ajax following his 16 million euros arrival from Sāo Paolo in 2020. Antony scored 24 goals and provided 22 assists in his 84 appearances during his time in Amsterdam.