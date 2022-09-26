Unfazed by Barcaleaks, Messi opens up about ties with PSG star Neymar and what makes Mbappe special

Amidst widespread speculations of a possible return to Barcelona next year, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star Lionel Messi has opened up about why his relationship with teammate Neymar is important and also detailed what makes France international Kylian Mbappe special.

For the first time since his demands to a cash-strapped Barcelona in 2020 was leaked, legendary striker Lionel Messi has spoken about life at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) as he shed light on his relationship with Brazilian star and former Barca teammate Neymar. The Argentine superstar also revealed what makes sensational striker Kylian Mbappe one of the most extraordinary players in the world. These comments from the 34-year-old icon come a day after Neymar hinted that his bitter feud with the Frenchman is perhaps not over. Also read: PSG star Neymar reveals Lionel Messi now 'feels at home'; hopes they can overcome challenges

Messi and Neymar took home multiple awards at Barcelona, including the UEFA Champions League in the 2014–15 season. The two legends of Camp Nou have been together at PSG since the Argentine's arrival last year, and the duo is expected to replicate their La Liga success in the French capital. Also read: Leaked: Lionel Messi's eye-watering demands to stay at cash-strapped Barcelona in 2020 will stun you

In an interview with TUDN (h/t Canal Supporters), Messi was asked about reuniting with Neymar as teammates after he joined the Ligue 1 champions last summer in a shock transfer from Barcelona. "With Ney, we know each other by heart, we had a blast together at Barça," Messi said. "And then life allowed us to find ourselves in Paris. I am delighted to play with him, to rub shoulders with him on a daily basis!" the Argentinian talisman said. Also read: Amidst Lionel Messi's transfer rumours, PSG President Nasser Al-Khelaifi takes a dig at Barcelona

The 2022–23 season has gotten off to a fantastic start for Messi and Neymar. Both PSG stars have been contributing to the assists and goals department and will hope to translate their form to the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar. Brazil hasn't won the competition in 20 years, so Neymar would hope to rekindle his country's lost glory. In the meantime, Messi would hope to win the showpiece event in what will probably be his final appearance. Nonetheless, if both can help supply a Champions League trophy to the Parisian club, they will cement a legacy that makes them heroes in the French capital.

Talking about PSG's hopes of winning Europe's elite competition without mentioning Kylian Mbappe is next to impossible. The Frenchman has been in top form this season but has also found himself in an awkward position with fans following the 'penalty-gate' involving Neymar that has allegedly led to a strained relationship between the two stars. Also read: France's Deschamps wants PSG to rest Kylian Mbappe ahead of Qatar World Cup 2022; will Galtier oblige?

Although the Brazilian recently hinted that all might not be well between him and Mbappe, Messi has chosen to let PSG fans and football enthusiasts know what makes the 23-year-old forward special. In an interview with TUDN (h/t Canal Supporters), the Argentine shared his thoughts about being teammates with the 23-year-old and seeing him play first-hand.

"Kylian is a different player," Messi said. "He is a complete player, he has proven that for years and in the years to come he will certainly be among the best!" the PSG star added. Also read: 'Neymar hates Mbappe': Fans react after Brazilian hints fued with PSG teammate is NOT over

