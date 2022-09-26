Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Unfazed by Barcaleaks, Messi opens up about ties with PSG star Neymar and what makes Mbappe special

    First Published Sep 26, 2022, 6:36 PM IST

    Amidst widespread speculations of a possible return to Barcelona next year, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star Lionel Messi has opened up about why his relationship with teammate Neymar is important and also detailed what makes France international Kylian Mbappe special.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    For the first time since his demands to a cash-strapped Barcelona in 2020 was leaked, legendary striker Lionel Messi has spoken about life at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) as he shed light on his relationship with Brazilian star and former Barca teammate Neymar. The Argentine superstar also revealed what makes sensational striker Kylian Mbappe one of the most extraordinary players in the world. These comments from the 34-year-old icon come a day after Neymar hinted that his bitter feud with the Frenchman is perhaps not over.

    Also read: PSG star Neymar reveals Lionel Messi now 'feels at home'; hopes they can overcome challenges

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Messi and Neymar took home multiple awards at Barcelona, including the UEFA Champions League in the 2014–15 season. The two legends of Camp Nou have been together at PSG since the Argentine's arrival last year, and the duo is expected to replicate their La Liga success in the French capital.

    Also read: Leaked: Lionel Messi's eye-watering demands to stay at cash-strapped Barcelona in 2020 will stun you

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    In an interview with TUDN (h/t Canal Supporters), Messi was asked about reuniting with Neymar as teammates after he joined the Ligue 1 champions last summer in a shock transfer from Barcelona. "With Ney, we know each other by heart, we had a blast together at Barça," Messi said. "And then life allowed us to find ourselves in Paris. I am delighted to play with him, to rub shoulders with him on a daily basis!" the Argentinian talisman said.

    Also read: Amidst Lionel Messi's transfer rumours, PSG President Nasser Al-Khelaifi takes a dig at Barcelona

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    The 2022–23 season has gotten off to a fantastic start for Messi and Neymar. Both PSG stars have been contributing to the assists and goals department and will hope to translate their form to the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar. Brazil hasn't won the competition in 20 years, so Neymar would hope to rekindle his country's lost glory. In the meantime, Messi would hope to win the showpiece event in what will probably be his final appearance. Nonetheless, if both can help supply a Champions League trophy to the Parisian club, they will cement a legacy that makes them heroes in the French capital.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Talking about PSG's hopes of winning Europe's elite competition without mentioning Kylian Mbappe is next to impossible. The Frenchman has been in top form this season but has also found himself in an awkward position with fans following the 'penalty-gate' involving Neymar that has allegedly led to a strained relationship between the two stars.

    Also read: France's Deschamps wants PSG to rest Kylian Mbappe ahead of Qatar World Cup 2022; will Galtier oblige?

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Although the Brazilian recently hinted that all might not be well between him and Mbappe, Messi has chosen to let PSG fans and football enthusiasts know what makes the 23-year-old forward special. In an interview with TUDN (h/t Canal Supporters), the Argentine shared his thoughts about being teammates with the 23-year-old and seeing him play first-hand.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    "Kylian is a different player," Messi said. "He is a complete player, he has proven that for years and in the years to come he will certainly be among the best!" the PSG star added.

    Also read: 'Neymar hates Mbappe': Fans react after Brazilian hints fued with PSG teammate is NOT over

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Mbappe will be vying for the title of best in the world after players like Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo retire. The French footballer committed to PSG in May and will be teammates with the Argentina international for at least this season, depending if the veteran striker wants to remain in Paris. Whether the Argentine stays or not, it's incredible for many fans to witness him providing assists that result in Mbappe goals and vice versa, i.e. seeing the France international generate chances that result in Messi shots that find the net.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    IND vs ENG: Charlie Dean was warned multiple times, reveals Deepti Sharma on controversial run out 'mankading' snt

    IND vs ENG: Charlie Dean was warned multiple times, reveals Deepti Sharma on controversial 'mankading'

    football UEFA Nations League, England vs Germany: Fans miffed with Southgate for axing Fikayo Tomori keen to see Ivan Toney debut snt

    UEFA Nations League, England vs Germany: Fans miffed with Southgate for axing Tomori; keen to see Toney debut

    football uefa nations league denmark vs france world cup curse has begun fans worried about france qatar 2022 campaign deschamps snt

    'World Cup curse has begun': Fans worried about France's Qatar 2022 campaign after Nations League shocker

    T20 World Cup 2022: Rohit Sharma wants to give Dinesh Karthik more game time ahead of showpiece event snt

    T20 World Cup 2022: Rohit Sharma wants to give Dinesh Karthik more game time ahead of showpiece event

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, Hyderabad/3rd T20I: Virat Kohli-Suryakumar Yadav exhibition hands India series win over Australia; netizens triumphant-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, Hyderabad T20I: Kohli-Yadav exhibition hands India series win; netizens triumphant

    Recent Stories

    EAM S Jaishankar slams US media for 'biased' India coverage AJR

    Jaishankar slams US media for 'biased' India coverage: All you need to know

    Kerala State Film Awards 2022: Biju Menon, Revathi win best actors-here's the complete list RBA

    Kerala State Film Awards 2022: Biju Menon, Revathi win best actors-here's the complete list

    45 YouTube videos from 10 channels spreading hate against India blocked

    45 YouTube videos spreading hate against India blocked

    Centre all set to ban PFI under UAPA Act; planned to target RSS, BJP leaders: Report AJR

    Centre all set to ban PFI under UAPA Act; planned to target RSS, BJP leaders: Report

    CUET PG 2022 NTA announces results how to check toppers list other details gcw

    CUET PG 2022 results declared on cuet.nta.nic.in, 6 candidates scored 100 percentile; Check toppers' list

    Recent Videos

    Legends League Cricket, LLC 2022: Union Minister Smriti Irani applauds all-women match official initiative-ayh

    Legends League Cricket 2022: Union Minister Smriti Irani applauds all-women match official initiative

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2022-23, Nagpur/2nd T20I: Over some time, I have been practising as a finisher - Dinesh Karthik-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, Nagpur T20I: 'Over some time, I've been practising as a finisher' - Karthik

    Video Icon
    PFI hartal in Kerala: KSRTC buses targeted; forces drivers to wear helmets amidst violence snt

    PFI hartal in Kerala: KSRTC buses targeted; forces drivers to wear helmets amidst violence

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop Featuring Veronica Fusaro, BODMAS and Moli

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Veronica Fusaro, BODMAS and Moli

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2022-23, Nagpur/2nd T20I: Absolutely, Jasprit Bumrah is ready, nothing to worry - Suryakumar Kumar-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, Nagpur T20I: 'Absolutely, Bumrah is ready, nothing to worry' - Suryakumar

    Video Icon