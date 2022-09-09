Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    PSG star Neymar reveals Lionel Messi now 'feels at home'; hopes they can overcome challenges

    First Published Sep 9, 2022, 8:27 PM IST

    After having a relatively quiet season last year, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) stars Neymar and Lionel Messi have gotten off to a flying start in the new campaign. The Brazilian talks about what has changed for the two.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Legendary striker Lionel Messi, who joined Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) from Barcelona, failed to replicate his brilliance with the Catalan club in the French capital last season. However, the Argentine superstar appears to have struck form in his second campaign with the Ligue 1 champions. And teammate Neymar has revealed he wants to 'have fun' alongside Messi as the Brazilian forward discusses their attacking partnership and what has changed for them this year.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    After leaving Camp Nou last summer, Messi had a quiet first season in Ligue 1 with six goals and 14 assists. This season, under the leadership of new manager Christophe Galtier, the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner and his team have gotten off to a flying start. Neymar has been the star of the show and has spoken out for the first time this season about his equation with Messi at Parc des Princes.

    Also read: Champions League: Despite win over Juventus, PSG fans furious at Mbappe for being 'selfish'

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    In an interview with DAZN, Neymar said, " I've known Leo for a long time. I was able to help him on the pitch and in training by talking with him. It's hard to make such a change because he was at Barcelona for several years, and now everything has changed for him and his family."

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    "It's hard, but I think he's getting better now, he feels at home. I want him to have fun, and I want us to have fun together. We know we have a lot of challenges ahead of us, but I'm sure we can overcome them," the Brazilian superstar added.

    Also read: Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi? Grandmaster Magnus Carlsen chooses between the two G.O.A.T.s

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    This year, Neymar has established himself as the primary attacking force ahead of Messi and Kylian Mbappe with seven goals and six assists in six Ligue 1 games, and the former Barcelona star acknowledged that things have gone well.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    "I'm in good physical shape and I'm happy. We started the season well by winning a trophy, and I scored goals and made assists. I don't think it could be better," Neymar concluded.

    Also read: Kylian Mbappe or Erling Haaland? Arsenal legend Thierry Henry chooses between two young sensations

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Queen Elizabeth II death: WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler tweet draws ire from fans-ayh

    Queen Elizabeth II's death: WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler's tweet draws ire from fans

    football 'Ridiculous' Premier League fans outraged after fixtures postponed following Queen Elizabeth II's death snt

    'Ridiculous': Premier League fans outraged after fixtures postponed following Queen Elizabeth II's death

    Asia Cup 2022: The space that you gave me made me feel relaxed - Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma-ayh

    Asia Cup 2022: 'The space that you gave me made me feel relaxed' - Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma

    pro-wrestling WWE world wrestling entertainment: Social media desperate for Triple H to sign this top AEW all elite wrestling Superstar-ayh

    WWE: Fans desperate for Triple H to sign this top AEW Superstar

    IOC demands IOA to hold elections by December, issues suspension warning-ayh

    IOC demands IOA to hold elections by December, issues suspension warning

    Recent Stories

    Despite court order Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra LEAKED on Tamilrockers drb

    Despite court's order, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt-starrer Brahmastra LEAKED on Tamilrockers

    Did Nostradamus predict the end of British monarchy following Queen Elizabeth II's death snt

    Did Nostradamus predict the end of British monarchy following Queen Elizabeth II's death?

    Bhojpuri SEXY video: Khesari Lal Yadav and Kajal Raghwani's BOLD bedroom romance song goes viral (WATCH) RBA

    Bhojpuri SEXY video: Khesari Lal Yadav and Kajal Raghwani's BOLD bedroom song goes viral (WATCH)

    Charles III to be formally proclaimed King on September 10; Queen Elizabeth's funeral on September 19 - adt

    Charles III to be formally proclaimed King on September 10; Queen Elizabeth's funeral on September 19

    All well between Salaar director Prashanth Neel and Prabhas drb

    All well between 'Salaar' director Prashanth Neel and Prabhas?

    Recent Videos

    Indie Scoop Featuring Shweta Subram, Anubha and Karm, Renao

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Shweta Subram, Anubha and Karm, Renao

    Video Icon
    Malayalam actor Mohanlal interview on entry into politics

    Mohanlal Exclusive! 'Politics never excited me... it is not my cup of tea'

    Video Icon
    boycott culture Exclusive interview with Malayalam actor Mohanlal

    Mohanlal Exclusive! 'Degrading a movie intentionally is extremely wrong'

    Video Icon
    Asia Cup 2022, India vs Afghanistan, IND vs AFG: Virat Kohli scoring runs is a huge bonus for us - KL Rahul-ayh

    Asia Cup 2022, IND vs AFG: 'Virat Kohli scoring runs is a huge bonus for us' - KL Rahul

    Video Icon
    6 Quick Reaction Surface-to-Air Missiles test-fired off Odisha coast

    6 Quick Reaction Surface-to-Air Missiles tested off Odisha coast

    Video Icon