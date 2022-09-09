PSG star Neymar reveals Lionel Messi now 'feels at home'; hopes they can overcome challenges

After having a relatively quiet season last year, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) stars Neymar and Lionel Messi have gotten off to a flying start in the new campaign. The Brazilian talks about what has changed for the two.

Legendary striker Lionel Messi, who joined Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) from Barcelona, failed to replicate his brilliance with the Catalan club in the French capital last season. However, the Argentine superstar appears to have struck form in his second campaign with the Ligue 1 champions. And teammate Neymar has revealed he wants to 'have fun' alongside Messi as the Brazilian forward discusses their attacking partnership and what has changed for them this year.

After leaving Camp Nou last summer, Messi had a quiet first season in Ligue 1 with six goals and 14 assists. This season, under the leadership of new manager Christophe Galtier, the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner and his team have gotten off to a flying start. Neymar has been the star of the show and has spoken out for the first time this season about his equation with Messi at Parc des Princes. Also read: Champions League: Despite win over Juventus, PSG fans furious at Mbappe for being 'selfish'

In an interview with DAZN, Neymar said, " I've known Leo for a long time. I was able to help him on the pitch and in training by talking with him. It's hard to make such a change because he was at Barcelona for several years, and now everything has changed for him and his family."

"It's hard, but I think he's getting better now, he feels at home. I want him to have fun, and I want us to have fun together. We know we have a lot of challenges ahead of us, but I'm sure we can overcome them," the Brazilian superstar added. Also read: Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi? Grandmaster Magnus Carlsen chooses between the two G.O.A.T.s

This year, Neymar has established himself as the primary attacking force ahead of Messi and Kylian Mbappe with seven goals and six assists in six Ligue 1 games, and the former Barcelona star acknowledged that things have gone well.

