Revealed: The secret behind Lionel Messi's promising start to second season at PSG

Even as speculation of a possible return to Barcelona next year grows, legendary striker Lionel Messi remains unfazed as he focuses on capitalising on a solid start to his second season at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). What has changed for the Argentine superstar since the last season?

After facing massive criticism last season for failing to replicate the brilliance he showcased while playing for Barcelona, legendary striker Lionel Messi has silenced critics with a solid 2022-23 campaign at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). The Argentine forward has not only scored five goals across all competitions for the Parisian club but has also picked up from where he left off last season as a reliable and consistent playmaker, logging eight assists for the Ligue 1 champions in their ongoing campaign.

Although there is growing speculation that Messi could make a sensational return to Camp Nou next year, the Argentine striker appears to be unfazed about the increasing rumours and is instead working towards capitalising on his current form.

One can pinpoint numerous reasons for the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner's promising start to the season under new PSG manager Christophe Galtier. However, instead of taking wild guesses, Messi has himself revealed what has helped him in comparison to the last season.

Messi's coming into the season simply being "better prepared" has helped him turn back the clock with the Ligue 1 powerhouse. In an interview with TUDN, the Argentina captain said, "For my first season in Paris, it was not easy, because I was discovering a new club, a new environment with family, for the first time in my career."

"But I remained confident because I knew that this season I would be better adapted, better prepared. With a huge desire to enjoy it, to have fun," added Messi, who would also be hoping to carry on this form for Argentina in November's World Cup 2022 in Qatar.

