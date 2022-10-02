Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Of celebration, smiles and hug: Here's proof PSG star Mbappe and Neymar have moved on from penalty-gate

    First Published Oct 2, 2022, 12:42 PM IST

    Kylian Mbappe scored PSG's winning goal against Nice at Parc des Princes in their Ligue 1 clash on Saturday. What followed was perhaps something unexpected - celebrations, smiles and a hug between Neymar and the Frenchman, which has led to fans believing all is well between the two stars.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Since Paris Saint-Germain's (PSG) 5-2 win over Montpellier in August, several reports of a bitter feud between Kylian Mbappe and Neymar surfaced in the wake of the infamous 'penalty-gate'. Although the Frenchman downplayed speculation of a rift, the Brazilian last week hinted that things were not well between the two stars. However, pictures from Saturday night's 2-1 win against OGC Nice, in which the 23-year-old forward scored the crucial winning goal, provide a convincing response to whether all is well between the two PSG superstars.

    Also read: 'Neymar hates Mbappe': Fans react after Brazilian hints fued with PSG teammate is NOT over

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Mbappe, who created a furore last week by stating that he had more 'freedom' when he played for France than PSG, did not start the clash at Parc des Princes. The match remained goalless for a good portion of the first half, with Neymar and Hugo Ekitike quiet on the pitch while the Frenchman sat on the bench. But fortunately for the hosts, legendary striker Lionel Messi opened with an exquisite free-kick in the 29th minute, which found the top right corner.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Coming into the second half, things were anything but easy. Within two minutes of the resumption, Nice's Gaetan Laborde equalised the score due to a defensive blunder by PSG. Mbappe came off the bench to add more firepower to the Parisian club's attack. And the 23-year-old sensation did just that: in the game's dying minutes, he slotted the ball home from the middle of the box. As a result, the Ligue 1 champions keep a two-point advantage over Marseille, while Nice drops to 13th.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    While Messi's 60th free-kick and Mbappe's strike were the night's highlights, PSG fans could not ignore Mbappe and Neymar's reaction following the France international's winning strike in the 83rd minute. There's no doubt the 23-year-old striker's goal put a smile on Neymar's face, and the Brazilian did not shy away from expressing his happiness as he hugged his teammate in joy.

    Also read: Chances of PSG star Lionel Messi's return to Barcelona is very remote; here's why

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    The two PSG superstars, who reportedly have been having issues, seemed to have put their differences behind them and let the 'penalty-gate' be a thing of the past. One may recall in August's Ligue 1 clash against Montpellier, Neymar stepped up to take a penalty kick after Mbappe had missed a spot-kick in the same game early on. The France international decided not to celebrate the penalty after the Brazilian icon scored with a sensational strike.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Mbappe and Neymar hugging after the former's goal against Nice last night will relieve PSG fans. They would hope the sensational duo and Messi's genius will help them stand a strong chance of winning their maiden Champions League trophy.

    Also read: Unfazed by Barcaleaks, Messi opens up about ties with PSG star Neymar and what makes Mbappe special

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    IND vs SA 2022-23, Guwahati/2nd T20I: Despite Jasprit Bumrah setback, India aims at rare home series win against South Africa-ayh

    IND vs SA 2022-23, Guwahati T20I: Despite Bumrah setback, India aims at rare series win

    Ben Stokes responds to Harsha Bhogle criticism of English media spreading vitriol towards Deepti Sharma-ayh

    Stokes responds to Bhogle's criticism of English media spreading 'vitriol' towards Deepti

    Womens Asia Cup 2022, IND vs SL: Jemimah Rodrigues 76 ensures winning start for India against Sri Lanka-ayh

    Women's Asia Cup 2022: Jemimah Rodrigues' 76 ensures winning start for India against Sri Lanka

    football EPL English Premier League 2022-23: Want to be involved in these games - Erik ten Hag ahead of Manchester Derby (City vs United)-ayh

    EPL 2022-23: 'Want to be involved in these games' - Ten Hag ahead of Manchester Derby

    I was imagining the crowd and CSK entering the stadium - Ruturaj Gaikwad on playing in Chennai Super Kings-ayh

    'I was imagining the crowd and CSK entering the stadium' - Gaikwad on playing in Chennai

    Recent Stories

    Gujarat election 2022: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal says AAP set to form government in state, cites 'IB report' AJR

    Gujarat election 2022: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal says AAP set to form government in state, cites 'IB report'

    Salman Khan addresses Shiv Thakare as a winner here is what happened drb

    Bigg Boss 16: Salman Khan addresses Shiv Thakare as a 'winner'; here’s what happened

    Watch: Bhagwant Mann breaks into Bhangra in Gujarat, Raghav Chadha sticks to Garba AJR

    Watch: Bhagwant Mann breaks into Bhangra in Gujarat, Raghav Chadha sticks to Garba

    Who will replace Mallikarjun Kharge as Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha? See details here AJR

    Who will replace Mallikarjun Kharge as Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha? See details here

    Prashant Kishor to embark on 3,500 km padayatra in Bihar today: All you need to know AJR

    Prashant Kishor to embark on 3,500 km padayatra in Bihar today: All you need to know

    Recent Videos

    5G is in India PM Modi gets demo of Jio new technology from Akash Ambani gcw

    5G is in India: PM Modi gets demo of Jio's new technology from Akash Ambani

    Video Icon
    Womens Asia Cup 2022: It was Deepti Sharma awareness that she took the bails off - India Harmanpreet Kaur on Charlie Dean run out during England ODIs-ayh

    'It was Deepti's awareness that she took the bails off' - Harmanpreet on Charlie's run out

    Video Icon
    Legends League Cricket, LLC 2022 Highlights: India Capitals ensure playoffs berth after crushing Manipal Tigers by 7 wickets-ayh

    LLC 2022: India Capitals ensure playoffs berth after crushing Manipal Tigers by 7 wickets

    Video Icon
    Viral video: Thief hangs from train window in Bihar as passengers catch him while stealing - gps

    Viral video: Thief hangs from train window in Bihar as passengers catch him while stealing

    Video Icon
    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2022-23, Thiruvananthapuram/1st T20I: Felt good getting those wickets early - Arshdeep Singh-ayh

    IND vs SA 2022-23, 1st T20I: 'Felt good getting those wickets early' - Arshdeep Singh

    Video Icon