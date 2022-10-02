Of celebration, smiles and hug: Here's proof PSG star Mbappe and Neymar have moved on from penalty-gate

Kylian Mbappe scored PSG's winning goal against Nice at Parc des Princes in their Ligue 1 clash on Saturday. What followed was perhaps something unexpected - celebrations, smiles and a hug between Neymar and the Frenchman, which has led to fans believing all is well between the two stars.

Since Paris Saint-Germain's (PSG) 5-2 win over Montpellier in August, several reports of a bitter feud between Kylian Mbappe and Neymar surfaced in the wake of the infamous 'penalty-gate'. Although the Frenchman downplayed speculation of a rift, the Brazilian last week hinted that things were not well between the two stars. However, pictures from Saturday night's 2-1 win against OGC Nice, in which the 23-year-old forward scored the crucial winning goal, provide a convincing response to whether all is well between the two PSG superstars. Also read: 'Neymar hates Mbappe': Fans react after Brazilian hints fued with PSG teammate is NOT over

Mbappe, who created a furore last week by stating that he had more 'freedom' when he played for France than PSG, did not start the clash at Parc des Princes. The match remained goalless for a good portion of the first half, with Neymar and Hugo Ekitike quiet on the pitch while the Frenchman sat on the bench. But fortunately for the hosts, legendary striker Lionel Messi opened with an exquisite free-kick in the 29th minute, which found the top right corner.

Coming into the second half, things were anything but easy. Within two minutes of the resumption, Nice's Gaetan Laborde equalised the score due to a defensive blunder by PSG. Mbappe came off the bench to add more firepower to the Parisian club's attack. And the 23-year-old sensation did just that: in the game's dying minutes, he slotted the ball home from the middle of the box. As a result, the Ligue 1 champions keep a two-point advantage over Marseille, while Nice drops to 13th.

While Messi's 60th free-kick and Mbappe's strike were the night's highlights, PSG fans could not ignore Mbappe and Neymar's reaction following the France international's winning strike in the 83rd minute. There's no doubt the 23-year-old striker's goal put a smile on Neymar's face, and the Brazilian did not shy away from expressing his happiness as he hugged his teammate in joy. Also read: Chances of PSG star Lionel Messi's return to Barcelona is very remote; here's why

The two PSG superstars, who reportedly have been having issues, seemed to have put their differences behind them and let the 'penalty-gate' be a thing of the past. One may recall in August's Ligue 1 clash against Montpellier, Neymar stepped up to take a penalty kick after Mbappe had missed a spot-kick in the same game early on. The France international decided not to celebrate the penalty after the Brazilian icon scored with a sensational strike.

