'Neymar hates Mbappe': Fans react after Brazilian hints fued with PSG teammate is NOT over

Brazilian superstar Neymar recently hinted that the rift between him and PSG teammate Kylian Mbappe is far from over, sparking a massive reaction among fans across social media.

Over a month after the infamous 'Penalty-Gate' against Montpellier, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star Neymar recently hinted the rift between him and teammate Kylian Mbappe is far from over by providing a blunt answer about their bitter relationship.

Although the two PSG stars have refrained from showing any signs of a strained relationship on the pitch, the debate over whether all is well between Neymar and Mbappe continues a month after the Ligue 1 Champions' 5-2 win over Montpellier.

In the Ligue 1 clash in August, Neymar stepped up to take a penalty kick after Mbappe had earlier missed earlier on in the clash following an on-field duel over who should take the second spot-kick. The 23-year-old decided not to celebrate the penalty after the Brazilian icon scored with a sensational strike.

Neymar afterwards liked several tweets that attacked his teammate, but the disagreement is said to have been resolved the same week after discussions with sporting director Luis Campos.

During PSG's Champions League clash against Juventus, Neymar was left fuming with Mbappe after the Frenchman refused to pass the ball to the Brazilian, which would have left him with an easy tap-in. Instead, the 23-year-old took a shot himself for his hat-trick but missed the target, leaving fans fuming if their relationship continues to remain strained.

After Brazil's 3-0 victory over Ghana on Friday night, Neymar responded to a question regarding his connection with PSG striker Kylian Mbappe by brushing it off and walking away. After helping his country seal a victory during the international break, the striker told the media: 'With Kylian? I don't know.'

Mbappe previously played down the rift between him and Neymar after those incidents on the pitch. "This is the sixth year with Neymar. We have always had a relationship like this, based on respect, but sometimes with warmer and colder moments. It is the nature of our relationship. I have a lot of respect for the player that he is," the Frenchman had said.

"When you have two players with such a strong character, you have moments like that, but always with respect and in the interest of PSG," Mbappe had added.

Neymar is currently the top goalscorer in Ligue 1 with eight goals after an impressive start to the new campaign and his recent comment about the bitter feud with Mbappe has sparked a massive reaction across social media platforms.

"He hates him OMG," noted one fan on Twitter. Another user added, "OH SNAP! Got to give it to Neymar....love or hate him...the guy NEVER hides his feelings. Need more of the reality in football."

A few also shared a clip of Roma manager Jose Mourinho's latest video with rapper Stormzy in response to the ongoing feud between the two PSG stars.

