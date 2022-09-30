Chances of PSG star Lionel Messi's return to Barcelona is very remote; here's why

Amidst speculations of Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star Lionel Messi's sensational return to Barcelona next year, a report has revealed why the possibility of the transfer is very remote.

Image Credit: Getty Images

Legendary striker Lionel Messi's future is perhaps one of the most discussed topics in world football today. With reports suggesting Barcelona is desperate to bring its legend back to Camp Nou, all eyes will be on the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star's move when his contract at Parc des Princes ends next year. However, a report has claimed that the possibility of the 35-year-old making a sensational comeback is very remote as several issues need to be solved. Also read: PSG ready to keep Lionel Messi past this season; will Barcelona give up on hope to bring legend back?

Image Credit: Getty Images

Directors of Barcelona have recently spoken about a hypothetical scenario of Messi walking the grounds of Camp Nou again next season. The Catalan club's economic vice-president Eduard Romeu has also claimed that the Argentine's comeback may be feasible and profitable because he might sign with the Blaugrana as a free agent.

Image Credit: Getty Images

According to Barcelona president Joan Laporta, the current PSG striker should put up his boots in Catalonia, who made this apparent a few weeks ago. "We have a moral debt with him (Messi) in this sense," Laporta said. "We would like the end of his career to be with the Barcelona shirt and being applauded at all the grounds," he added. Also read: Barcaleaks: PSG earned 700 mn euros following Messi's arrival; does this justify his demands to Barcelona?

Image Credit: Getty Images

Among all this chatter, Barcelona supporters may ponder the likelihood of Messi's return to Camp Nou. But they would be disappointed to learn that the chances of the Argentinian's comeback are extremely remote as several problems must be fixed. According to a report in MARCA, there is essentially no relationship between the two parties. The seven-time Ballon d'Or is aware of all the rumours, but nobody has yet approached him about a potential comeback.

Image Credit: Getty Images

Additionally, Messi reportedly needs to be persuaded, which will need a lot of convincing. Everyone knows how the Argentinian talisman exited the Catalan club. He left in tears and felt Laporta betrayed him after reaching an agreement, which the Barcelona president cancelled at the last minute. Also read: Barcelona desperate for Messi's return? La Liga giants to 'cut wage bill by £150 mn' to pave way for PSG star

Image Credit: Getty Images

The MARCA report added that Messi dislikes the constant mention of him by Barcelona's executives. And the Catalans ought to have picked up on this by now. On the other hand, a few staff members from the locker room and offices would need to vacate the club before the Argentina international could return.

Image Credit: Getty Images

Messi is still mindful of specific behaviours that resulted in his abrupt exit from Barcelona. Not to mention, he needs to be viewed as a starter rather than a backup. The La Liga club's financial status should not be overlooked either. Although there has been improvement, the directors' top priority right now is to lower the pay cap because it is still absurdly expensive. If Messi joins the team, a large pay should be anticipated. Also read: Is Messi's Barcelona return speculation annoying PSG Chief? Al-Khelaifi takes a jibe at La Liga rivals again

Image Credit: Getty Images