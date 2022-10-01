Barcelona still owes EURO 144 million to clubs, including transfer fees for Pjanic and Coutinho

Barcelona was highly active in the summer transfer window, signing some players. However, it is yet to pay the transfer fee for some of them to the clubs, which is about €144 million, including fees for Miralem Pjanic and Philippe Coutinho.

Image credit: Getty

Spanish giants Barcelona did a fine job in the summer transfer market, signing quite a few players, including Polish striker Robert Lewandowski from Bayern Munich. However, it is astonishing that the club owes around €144 million to various clubs, including transfers they had had in the past years for some now-former Barca players. The Catalans reportedly owe €50 million for former transfers of Miralem Pjanic and Philippe Coutinho, while both have left the club permanently, playing for Sharjah FC and Aston Villa, respectively. Barcelona bought Coutinho for €160 million from Liverpool in 2018, making it one of the most expensive transfers for the club.

Image credit: Getty

However, Coutinho mostly spent his time away from the club on loan to German champion Bayern Munich and Villa before the latter scalped him up permanently. According to a news by AS, Barcelona’s latest economic report, due to be presented this month, will show an outstanding due of €144 million. ALSO READ: Chances of PSG star Lionel Messi's return to Barcelona is very remote; here's why

Image credit: Getty

Meanwhile, it is also reported that the club is owed around €130 million, thanks to their latest arranged deals with staggering pay structures. Barcelona is due to pay €46 million for Frenkie de Jong and Sergino Dest to Ajax and €52 million for Ferran Torres to English champion Manchester City.

Image Credit: Getty Images

Also, Barcelona is owed €10 million by Villa for Coutinho and €6 million by Wolverhampton Wanderers for Trincao. The club’s financial status has improved considerably than it was in the last season when it was severely struggling. In the meantime, Eduard Romeu (Barca’s Vice-President of Economics) has affirmed that things are far from settled. ALSO READ: Does Kylian Mbappe have less 'freedom' at PSG than France? Galtier breaks his silence

Image credit: Getty