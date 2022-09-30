Does Kylian Mbappe have less 'freedom' at PSG than France? Galtier breaks his silence

Following last week's victory over Austria at the UEFA Nations League, Kylian Mbappe had commented he felt he had more "freedom" with France's national team than with Paris Saint-Germain.

Image Credit: Getty Images

Following last week's victory over Austria at the UEFA Nations League, Kylian Mbappe created a flutter among Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) fans when he commented that he had more 'freedom' with France's national team than with the Ligue 1 champions. The 23-year-old's comment was regarded as a veiled jab at his position with the Parisian club. However, before PSG's clash against Nice over the weekend, manager Christophe Galtier broke his silence and cleared the air around the Frenchman's comments. Also read: Revealed: If not Man City, Erling Haaland would have picked Bayern Munich, Real Madrid or PSG

Image Credit: Getty Images

PSG boss Galtier addressed Mbappe's remarks, stating that he didn't think the sensational forward had less freedom with the Ligue 1 champions. The coach nevertheless interpreted his compatriot's comments as a remark about the lack of a new signing in the striker position.

Image Credit: Getty Images

"We were all convinced that a fourth player with a different profile was needed, to allow for more solutions. That fourth player never came. It's a shame, but that's how it is. Kylian (Mbappe) has that reference point in the French national side when Olivier Giroud is at his side. We have another kind of set-up, other profiles which are also interesting," Galtier said. Also read: Unfazed by Barcaleaks, Messi opens up about ties with PSG star Neymar and what makes Mbappe special

Image Credit: Getty Images

"I don't think Kylian (Mbappe) has less freedom. The opponents try to keep him locked down because he's our only focal point. With the French team, he has other possible ways to move around. But he's just as smart to find the right combinations with Leo [Messi], who knows when to play balls at the right time, and especially Neymar who delivers passes into his preferred space," the PSG boss added.

Image Credit: Getty Images

Mbappe, who has been hitting the headlines over his alleged bitter feud with teammate Neymar, had last week stated he has more freedom when he plays for France, partly thanks to Olivier Giroud being such a handful for opposition defenders. Also read: France's Deschamps wants PSG to rest Kylian Mbappe ahead of Qatar World Cup 2022; will Galtier oblige?

Image Credit: Getty Images