Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Does Kylian Mbappe have less 'freedom' at PSG than France? Galtier breaks his silence

    First Published Sep 30, 2022, 7:53 PM IST

    Following last week's victory over Austria at the UEFA Nations League, Kylian Mbappe had commented he felt he had more "freedom" with France's national team than with Paris Saint-Germain.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Following last week's victory over Austria at the UEFA Nations League, Kylian Mbappe created a flutter among Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) fans when he commented that he had more 'freedom' with France's national team than with the Ligue 1 champions. The 23-year-old's comment was regarded as a veiled jab at his position with the Parisian club. However, before PSG's clash against Nice over the weekend, manager Christophe Galtier broke his silence and cleared the air around the Frenchman's comments.

    Also read: Revealed: If not Man City, Erling Haaland would have picked Bayern Munich, Real Madrid or PSG

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    PSG boss Galtier addressed Mbappe's remarks, stating that he didn't think the sensational forward had less freedom with the Ligue 1 champions. The coach nevertheless interpreted his compatriot's comments as a remark about the lack of a new signing in the striker position.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    "We were all convinced that a fourth player with a different profile was needed, to allow for more solutions. That fourth player never came. It's a shame, but that's how it is. Kylian (Mbappe) has that reference point in the French national side when Olivier Giroud is at his side. We have another kind of set-up, other profiles which are also interesting," Galtier said.

    Also read: Unfazed by Barcaleaks, Messi opens up about ties with PSG star Neymar and what makes Mbappe special

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    "I don't think Kylian (Mbappe) has less freedom. The opponents try to keep him locked down because he's our only focal point. With the French team, he has other possible ways to move around. But he's just as smart to find the right combinations with Leo [Messi], who knows when to play balls at the right time, and especially Neymar who delivers passes into his preferred space," the PSG boss added.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Mbappe, who has been hitting the headlines over his alleged bitter feud with teammate Neymar, had last week stated he has more freedom when he plays for France, partly thanks to Olivier Giroud being such a handful for opposition defenders. 

    Also read: France's Deschamps wants PSG to rest Kylian Mbappe ahead of Qatar World Cup 2022; will Galtier oblige?

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    "[On seeming freer tonight] I'm playing differently. Different things are asked of me here with regard to my club. I have a lot more freedom here. The coach knows he has a number 9 like Oliv' [Giroud], who occupies the defence, and I can stroll around and go into the spaces. It's different at PSG. You don't have that. I get asked to play as a pivot. It's different," Mbappe had said.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    World no longer obligated to think the way England does... Harsha Bhogle stumps Deepti Sharma critics Charlie Dean snt

    'World no longer obligated to think the way England does...' Harsha Bhogle stumps Deepti Sharma's critics

    football ISL 2022-23: Who is Nasser El Khayati, the veteran Dutch midfielder signed by Chennaiyin FC snt

    ISL 2022-23: Who is Nasser El Khayati, the veteran Dutch midfielder signed by Chennaiyin FC?

    football EPL English Premier League 2022-23: Manchester United double sweep as Erik ten Hag/Marcus Rashford win Manager/Player of the Month-ayh

    EPL 2022-23: Man United's double sweep as Ten Hag/Rashford win Manager/Player of the Month

    football Manchester United icon Cristiano Ronaldo given deadline to respond to FA charge on everton phone smashing incident snt

    Man United icon Ronaldo given deadline to respond to FA charge on Everton phone smashing incident

    Its official: MotoGP will race in India next year; here's when Grand Prix of Bharat 2023 could take place snt

    It's official: MotoGP will race in India next year; here's when Grand Prix of Bharat 2023 could take place

    Recent Stories

    Alia Bhatt's new maternity line has a connection with Ranbir Kapoor Here's what we know sur

    Alia Bhatt's new maternity line has a connection with Ranbir Kapoor? Here's what we know

    CNG piped cooking gas rates likely to go up as natural gas prices are hiked by 40 per cent

    CNG, piped cooking gas rates likely to go up as natural gas prices are hiked by 40 per cent

    NASA James Webb Hubble Telescopes capture DART asteroid collision gcw

    NASA's James Webb, Hubble Telescopes capture DART asteroid collision

    68th National Film Awards Suriya, Ajay Devgn accorded with top honours for Soorarai Pottru, Tanhaji The Unsung Warrior drb

    68th National Film Awards: Suriya, Ajay Devgn accorded with top honours

    HOT photos Forget Urfi Javed or Poonam Pandey actor Nikita Rawal SEXY pics are more drool worthy drb

    HOT photos: Forget Urfi Javed or Poonam Pandey, actor Nikita Rawal’s SEXY pics are more drool-worthy

    Recent Videos

    Womens Asia Cup 2022: It was Deepti Sharma awareness that she took the bails off - India Harmanpreet Kaur on Charlie Dean run out during England ODIs-ayh

    'It was Deepti's awareness that she took the bails off' - Harmanpreet on Charlie's run out

    Video Icon
    Legends League Cricket, LLC 2022 Highlights: India Capitals ensure playoffs berth after crushing Manipal Tigers by 7 wickets-ayh

    LLC 2022: India Capitals ensure playoffs berth after crushing Manipal Tigers by 7 wickets

    Video Icon
    Viral video: Thief hangs from train window in Bihar as passengers catch him while stealing - gps

    Viral video: Thief hangs from train window in Bihar as passengers catch him while stealing

    Video Icon
    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2022-23, Thiruvananthapuram/1st T20I: Felt good getting those wickets early - Arshdeep Singh-ayh

    IND vs SA 2022-23, 1st T20I: 'Felt good getting those wickets early' - Arshdeep Singh

    Video Icon
    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2022-23: Sourav Ganguly confirms Sanju Samson selection for ODIs-ayh

    IND vs SA 2022-23: Sourav Ganguly confirms Sanju Samson's selection for ODIs

    Video Icon