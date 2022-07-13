Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    First look: Bayern Munich's Lewandowski returns to training despite forcing move to Barcelona

    First Published Jul 13, 2022, 9:54 PM IST

    Robert Lewandowski has returned to training at Bayern Munich despite seeking a move to Barcelona, as his wife admitted that she has been left in the dark about his future.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Despite desperately pursuing a transfer to Barcelona, iconic Polish striker Robert Lewandowski returned to training at Bayern Munich on Wednesday, even as his wife confessed that she had been kept in the dark about his plans.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    When asked on Instagram whether her family would be moving to Barcelona, Anna Lewandowska responded, "I would like to know that too', confirming she has been left out of the loop with regards to her husband's transfer situation."

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    On Wednesday, the Catalan club reportedly made a fresh offer for Lewandowski for 42 million pounds. Financial issues initially hampered Barcelona's pursuit of the 33-year-old, but their impending 56 million pound acquisition of Leeds winger Raphinha implies the Spanish giants have since managed to free up finances.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Lewandowksi publicly announced the end of his career with the Bundesliga club earlier this summer and returned to Bayern Munich training on Wednesday.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    The striker was subsequently seen grinning alongside the coaching staff after awkwardly making his way to the practice field alone.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Whilst on international duty in May, Lewandowski told reporters, "My era at Bayern is over. I don't see any possibility to continue playing for this club anymore. Bayern's a serious club and I believe they won't keep me, I don't want to play there anymore. A transfer is the best solution. I hope they don't stop me."

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    The Polish star scored 344 goals in 375 appearances at Bayern Munich during his eight-year spell, having previously impressed at Borussia Dortmund.

