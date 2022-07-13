First look: Bayern Munich's Lewandowski returns to training despite forcing move to Barcelona

Robert Lewandowski has returned to training at Bayern Munich despite seeking a move to Barcelona, as his wife admitted that she has been left in the dark about his future.

Image Credit: Getty Images

Despite desperately pursuing a transfer to Barcelona, iconic Polish striker Robert Lewandowski returned to training at Bayern Munich on Wednesday, even as his wife confessed that she had been kept in the dark about his plans. Also read: No sign of Lewandowski in Bayern Munich's promotional video hint he's Barcelona bound?

Image Credit: Getty Images

When asked on Instagram whether her family would be moving to Barcelona, Anna Lewandowska responded, "I would like to know that too', confirming she has been left out of the loop with regards to her husband's transfer situation."

Image Credit: Getty Images

On Wednesday, the Catalan club reportedly made a fresh offer for Lewandowski for 42 million pounds. Financial issues initially hampered Barcelona's pursuit of the 33-year-old, but their impending 56 million pound acquisition of Leeds winger Raphinha implies the Spanish giants have since managed to free up finances.

Image Credit: Getty Images

Lewandowksi publicly announced the end of his career with the Bundesliga club earlier this summer and returned to Bayern Munich training on Wednesday. Also read: Robert Lewandowski could join this English club if Barcelona move fails

Image Credit: Getty Images

The striker was subsequently seen grinning alongside the coaching staff after awkwardly making his way to the practice field alone.

Image Credit: Getty Images

Whilst on international duty in May, Lewandowski told reporters, "My era at Bayern is over. I don't see any possibility to continue playing for this club anymore. Bayern's a serious club and I believe they won't keep me, I don't want to play there anymore. A transfer is the best solution. I hope they don't stop me."

Image Credit: Getty Images