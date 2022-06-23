'We are not worried': Bayern Munich's Oliver Kahn amidst Lewandowski's potential Barcelona move

Robert Lewandowski is still insisting on a move to Barcelona. However, Bayern Munich's Executive Director Oliver Kahn remains unworried by the situation.

Image Credit: Getty Images

Polish striker Robert Lewandowski's stance on his club future remains unchanged, as he is still determined to move to Spanish giants Barcelona from German champion Bayern Munich. The situation regarding his future has been uncertain for a long time, following the conclusion of the 2021-22 season, as Lewandowski personally admitted his desire to move to Barcelona. While the Catalan is yet to make an offer for him officially, it is stuck owing to the club's financial issues and won't be able to do so unless it offloads some players. In the meantime, Bavaraian's Executive Director Oliver Kahn is not worried about the situation.

Updating on the Lewandowski situation, Kahn said to Mundo Deportivo, "As far as Robert is concerned, not much has changed. He has a contract until 2023, and we look forward to him showing up with us on the first training day. Robert is evaluating the options of Barça and others. But, it is good to remember that he has a contract with Bayern, which is very important. We are not worried." ALSO READ: Robert Lewandowski's determinedness to leave Bayern Munich surprises Ivica Olic

Although Lewandowski had admitted that he would not force a move from Bayern, he feels that finding a deal this season would be ideal for both parties. "I think that in the current situation, it's the best solution, especially as the club can still receive money from a transfer," he had stated.

