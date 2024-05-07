Demand for Erik ten Hag's sacking grows after Manchester United's dismal 4-0 defeat to Crystal Palace

Former Manchester United players Paul Scholes and Michael Owen are urging for swift action following Manchester United's humiliating 4-0 loss to Crystal Palace. They advocate for the removal of current manager Erik ten Hag and propose the appointment of Steve McLaren as interim manager for the remainder of the season.

Former Manchester United players Paul Scholes and Michael Owen are calling for immediate action after Manchester United's crushing 4-0 defeat by Crystal Palace on Monday night. They believe it's time to part ways with current manager Erik ten Hag and appoint Steve McLaren as caretaker for the remainder of the season.

Scholes expressed that the loss at Selhurst Park felt like the final straw for Ten Hag, suggesting that his time at Old Trafford is running out. He emphasized the lack of expertise and effort displayed by the team, especially in a match where Manchester United should not be suffering such a heavy defeat against a team like Crystal Palace.

'Tonight almost felt like a final nail in the coffin. There was a lack of knowhow in the team, a lack of effort, going to a team like Crystal Palace, who to be fair are a good team and are doing well, but Manchester United shouldn't be going there and losing 4-0." said Scholes

Also Read: Premier League 2023-24: West Ham has officially announced that David Moyes will depart at the end of season

Latest Videos