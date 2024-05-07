BCCI sets condition for Team India's participation in ICC Champions Trophy 2025 held in Pakistan

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has outlined a crucial condition for Team India's potential involvement in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, scheduled to be held in Pakistan. Vice-President Rajeev Shukla emphasised that India's participation hinges upon approval from the Indian government, underscoring the intricate dynamics of cricket diplomacy between the two neighbouring nations.

Since the bilateral series between India and Pakistan in December 2012-January 2013, both cricketing nations have only crossed paths in ICC tournaments and the Asia Cup. The possibility of Team India's participation in the ICC Champions Trophy next year in Pakistan hangs on one condition set by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

Rajeev Shukla, the Vice-President of BCCI, clarified that Team India's presence in Pakistan for the ICC Champions Trophy in February-March 2025 is contingent upon approval from the Indian government. Amidst speculations regarding India's reluctance to travel to Pakistan for the tournament, Shukla emphasized that the BCCI adheres to the directives of the Indian government regarding international fixtures.

Addressing the matter, Shukla stated to ANI, "In the case of the Champion Trophy, we will do whatever the Government of India will tell us to do. We send our team only when the Government of India gives us permission. So we will go according to the decision of the Indian government."

The strained relations between India and Pakistan, particularly concerning terrorism, have prevented cricketing encounters between the two nations on Pakistani soil since the 2008 Asia Cup. Notably, India's matches, including those against Pakistan, during the Asia Cup last year were relocated to Sri Lanka due to logistical and security concerns.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has designated Lahore as the sole venue for India's matches during the upcoming Champions Trophy, as reported by ESPNcricinfo. PCB has strategically chosen Karachi, Lahore, and Rawalpindi as host cities for the two-week tournament, with Lahore also hosting the final.

This decision aims to streamline logistical and security arrangements and offers Indian fans a more accessible location, given Lahore's proximity to the Wagah border crossing. PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi confirmed sending a draft schedule to the ICC for discussion among the participating members, highlighting the critical point of contention regarding Team India's participation.

