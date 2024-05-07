Sports

Happy Birthday Ajla Tomljanovic: 10 quotes by the tennis star

Image credits: Instagram

Determination

"I always say, I'm not the most talented player, but I'm definitely one of the hardest workers."

Image credits: Instagram

Self-belief

"You have to believe in yourself before anyone else does."

Image credits: Instagram

Positivity

"I try to stay positive, because that's what makes me play better."

Image credits: Instagram

Learning

"Every loss teaches you something."

Image credits: Instagram

Resilience

"You have to learn to take the positives out of every situation."

Image credits: Instagram

Improvement

"In tennis, every day is a new opportunity to improve."

Image credits: Instagram

Goal-setting

"It's important to set goals and work hard to achieve them."

Image credits: Instagram

Dedication

"I'm not afraid of hard work. I embrace it."

Image credits: Instagram

Consistency

"The key to success is consistency and perseverance."

Image credits: Instagram

Perseverance

"The journey to success is never easy, but it's always worth it in the end."

Image credits: Instagram
Find Next One