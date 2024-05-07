T20 World Cup 2024: Yuvraj Singh backs Indian skipper Rohit Sharma to lift coveted trophy

Former cricketer Yuvraj Singh lends his support to Rohit Sharma, emphasising the importance of strong leadership as India gears up for the T20 World Cup 2024.

Yuvraj Singh, former all-rounder and T20 World Cup 2024 ambassador, voices his support for Rohit Sharma, highlighting the necessity of a strong and sensible captain for India's success. With India's recent performances under Rohit's leadership, including reaching the finals and semifinals of major tournaments, Yuvraj emphasises Rohit's crucial role in leading the team.

Reflecting on Rohit's journey from his early days to becoming a seasoned captain, Yuvraj recalls their initial interactions with humour and camaraderie. Despite Rohit's impressive achievements, Yuvraj underlines his grounded nature and the enduring friendship between them. Ultimately, Yuvraj expresses his fervent desire to witness Rohit hoist the World Cup trophy, a feat he believes Rohit truly deserves.

"(Rohit's presence is going to be) very crucial. I think we need a really good captain, a sensible captain who takes decisions well under pressure. And he's the one to take them," Yuvraj, who is the T20 World Cup 2024 ambassador, told ICC.

“He was the captain when we lost in the (Cricket World Cup) 50-over final (in 2023). He has won five IPL trophies as a captain. I think we need somebody like him to captain India."

Recalling his first impressing of the flamboyant opener, Yuvraj joked “Very poor English." "Very funny guy. From the streets of Borivali (in Mumbai), we always tease him. But a great guy at heart." Yuvraj's final season as an active cricketer came under Rohit's captaincy at MI.

"The more success he's had, he has never changed as a person. That's the beauty of Rohit Sharma. Fun-loving, always having fun with the guys, A great leader on the park and one of my closest friends from cricket.

