    T20 World Cup 2024: Team India's New Jersey - Now available for purchase!

    Excitement mounts as cricket fans eagerly await the T20 World Cup 2024, and now they can show their support for Team India in style with the release of the official jersey. Offered by kit sponsor Adidas, this new jersey is creating a buzz among supporters, providing an opportunity to be part of the action from the comfort of home.

    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published May 7, 2024, 1:47 PM IST

    Excitement is brewing as the T20 World Cup 2024 draws near, and fans can now show their support for Team India by donning the brand-new jersey. Released by kit sponsor Adidas, the official T20I jersey has sparked a frenzy among supporters, with its sleek design and iconic blue colour winning hearts across social media platforms.

    Available for purchase at Rs 5,999, this jersey allows fans to immerse themselves in the tournament's fever from the comfort of their homes. While opinions on the design vary, there's no denying the pride that comes with representing the nation's cricketing prowess.

    Set to kick off on June 2 in the USA and the West Indies, the T20 World Cup promises thrilling matchups and intense competition. India's journey begins on June 5 against Ireland, with skipper Rohit Sharma leading the charge.

    With 20 teams vying for glory across three venues in the United States and six in the Caribbean, anticipation is at an all-time high. The tournament's inaugural matches will take place in the USA, featuring ten teams battling it out in cities like Lauderhill, Dallas, and New York.

    As fans gear up to witness cricketing excellence on the global stage, Team India's squad boasts a formidable lineup, including the likes of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Jasprit Bumrah. With such talent at their disposal, India is primed to be a frontrunner for the coveted title.

    Don't miss your chance to be a part of the action - grab your Team India jersey today and show your unwavering support as they strive for T20 World Cup glory.

    Last Updated May 7, 2024, 1:51 PM IST
