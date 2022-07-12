Robert Lewandowski could join this English club if Barcelona move fails

Robert Lewandowski is determined to move away from Bayern Munich, with Barcelona being his preferred destination. However, there is an English club he could join if the Barca move fails.

Polish striker Robert Lewandowski has been linked to a move away from his current club, German champion Bayern Munich for quite some time now. He has reportedly expressed his desire to join Spanish giants Barcelona. Although talks are underway with both clubs, any concrete offer is yet to materialise, with the Bavarians eager to attract a top bid from the Catalans. Also, the financial struggles of the latter are barring it from making a high bid. As a result, his move to Barca might eventually not materialise. However, if that happens, Lewandowski has identified an English club he could join instead.

As per a report by Caughtoffside, Lewandowski could choose English giants Chelsea if Barcelona cannot afford him. However, he is determined to leave Bayern at any cost, while the reasons for the same remain largely unknown. Also, with Belgian striker Romelu Lukaku returning to Italian giants Inter Milan on a season-long loan, The Blues have a spot to fill in the forward line-up. ALSO READ: Bayern Munich eyeing Harry Kane as Robert Lewandowski's replacement?

The same report was confirmed by top journalist Christian Falk, who declared that French champion Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) could also enter the race. "TRUE Paris Saint-Germain are expected to get into the poker for Robert Lewandowski if the negotiations between Barcelona and Bayern would fail. Just like Chelsea. Lewandowski would prefer a Transfer to Barca or Chelsea instead of staying at Bayern @ChelseaFC @PSG_inside," he wrote on Twitter.

