Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Robert Lewandowski could join this English club if Barcelona move fails

    First Published Jul 12, 2022, 1:19 PM IST

    Robert Lewandowski is determined to move away from Bayern Munich, with Barcelona being his preferred destination. However, there is an English club he could join if the Barca move fails.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Polish striker Robert Lewandowski has been linked to a move away from his current club, German champion Bayern Munich for quite some time now. He has reportedly expressed his desire to join Spanish giants Barcelona. Although talks are underway with both clubs, any concrete offer is yet to materialise, with the Bavarians eager to attract a top bid from the Catalans. Also, the financial struggles of the latter are barring it from making a high bid. As a result, his move to Barca might eventually not materialise. However, if that happens, Lewandowski has identified an English club he could join instead.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    As per a report by Caughtoffside, Lewandowski could choose English giants Chelsea if Barcelona cannot afford him. However, he is determined to leave Bayern at any cost, while the reasons for the same remain largely unknown. Also, with Belgian striker Romelu Lukaku returning to Italian giants Inter Milan on a season-long loan, The Blues have a spot to fill in the forward line-up.

    ALSO READ: Bayern Munich eyeing Harry Kane as Robert Lewandowski's replacement?

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    The same report was confirmed by top journalist Christian Falk, who declared that French champion Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) could also enter the race. "TRUE Paris Saint-Germain are expected to get into the poker for Robert Lewandowski if the negotiations between Barcelona and Bayern would fail. Just like Chelsea. Lewandowski would prefer a Transfer to Barca or Chelsea instead of staying at Bayern @ChelseaFC @PSG_inside," he wrote on Twitter.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    However, a move to Chelsea for Lewandowski is not guaranteed either, as the club has probably struck a deal with English striker Raheem Sterling. Renowned journalist Fabrizio Romano has confirmed, "Raheem Sterling has completed main part of medical tests in London yesterday, contract signed until June 2027 plus option for further season as new Chelsea player. Matter of time for the official statement. #CFC It's all signed also between clubs with Manchester City."

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Women Hockey World Cup 2022: India defeats Canada to register 1st tournament win-ayh

    Women's Hockey World Cup 2022: India defeats Canada to register 1st tournament win

    IND vs ENG 2022, The Oval/1st ODI: India aims to carry winning momentum from T20Is against England-ayh

    IND vs ENG 2022, The Oval ODI: India aims to carry winning momentum from T20Is

    Fake T20 cricket league busted in Gujarat; 4 arrested-ayh

    Fake T20 cricket league busted in Gujarat; 4 arrested

    Throwback video: When WWE and MMA-UFC star Ronda Rousey threatened to beat the crap out of Kim Kardashian-ayh

    Throwback video: When Ronda Rousey threatened to 'beat the crap' out of Kim Kardashian

    Juventus confirms signing Paul Pogba on free transfer; netizens enthusiastic-ayh

    Juventus confirms signing Paul Pogba on free transfer; netizens enthusiastic

    Recent Stories

    Sri Lanka crisis Did immigration staff block President Rajapaksa s exit gcw

    Sri Lanka crisis: Did immigration staff block President Rajapaksa's exit?

    Will Novak Djokovic play Australian Open 2023? The 21-time Grand Slam champion responds-ayh

    Will Novak Djokovic play Australian Open 2023? The 21-time Grand Slam champion responds

    Shiv Sena: We back NDA's Droupadi Murmu, does not mean we support BJP - adt

    Shiv Sena: We back NDA's Droupadi Murmu, does not mean we support BJP

    Chase trailer released by Kiccha Sudeep; fans give it a thumbs up!

    Chase trailer released by Kiccha Sudeep; fans give it a thumbs up!

    Romantic videos and pictures: Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh share US trip memories; fans shouldn't miss it RBA

    Romantic videos and pictures: Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh share US trip memories; fans shouldn't miss it

    Recent Videos

    India at 75 Vanchinatha Iyer, the Tamil revolutionary

    India@75: Vanchinatha Iyer, the Tamil revolutionary

    Video Icon
    India at 75: The extraordinary story of Captain Lakshmi snt

    India@75: The extraordinary story of Captain Lakshmi

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Titus, the only Christian among 81 satyagrahis who walked in Dandi March snt

    India@75: Titus, the only Christian among 81 satyagrahis who walked in Dandi March

    Video Icon
    27 passengers in an autorickshaw in UP; cops stunned

    27 passengers in an autorickshaw in UP; cops stunned

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Story of the Punnapra Vayalar uprising

    India@75: Story of the Punnapra Vayalar uprising

    Video Icon