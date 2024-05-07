Election Yatra, Bihar Chapter: Bhojpuri singer's revolt in Karakat

Local analysts believe Pawan Singh -- a popular Bhojpuri singer -- may affect NDA candidate Upendra Kushwaha's support from Rajput voters due to community voting dynamics, but opinions vary on the extent of his impact within both NDA and opposition (INDI alliance) vote shares. Anish Kumar reports

Pawan Singh, a renowned Bhojpuri singer and a rebel from the Bharatiya Janata Party, could spoil the prospects of the National Democratic Alliance candidate Upendra Kushwaha in Karakat in Bihar's Rohtas district. Earlier, Singh had been offered a ticket by the BJP to contest from West Bengal’s Asansol seat but he declined the offer following backlash from the ruling Trinamool Congress in the state over his song on Bengali women, which the latter claimed to be 'vulgar'.

Singh ventured into the electoral fray stating that he had promised his mother that he would contest an election. Prior to plunging into the fray, it was being believed that the fight in Karakat would be direct between NDA’s Kushwaha and INDI alliance’s Raja Ram.

Local political experts believe that Singh would dent the prospects of Upendra Kushwaha. However, there are also those who believe that he would cut into the vote share of both the blocs.

Political analyst Sachin Singh from Nabinagar said that this time, maximum number of Rajput voters would not cast their vote in support of Upendra Kushwaha because the Kushwaha community had not voted in favour of Sushil Singh in Aurangabad. “We have decided to vote for Pawan Singh.

As per the reports, the Kushwahas, which have been known for tactical voting, had voted for Abhay Kushwaha of RJD in Aurangabad. The development has irked the Rajput community and they wanted to take revenge in Karakat. Karakat and Aurangabad are adjoining Lok Sabha seats. Karakat has over two lakh members of the Rajput community.

The Karakat seat's population comprises of 3.5 lakh Kushwahas, 3 lakh Yadavs, 2 lakh Baniyas and 70,000 Brahmins among others.

Upendra Mishra, a senior political analyst, said: "At the end of the day, the fight will be between NDA and INDIA. Pawan Singh will make some dent but in both blocs. He has the support of young voters but the contest will be between Kushwahas only."

Upendra Kushwaha represented Karakat in 2014-19 in Lok Sabha and in 2019 he changed his side to RJD-Congress combo. On being asked about the issues on which candidates are fighting in Karakat, Mishra said that the construction of Indrapuri Reservoir is a major political electoral issue. If constructed, the entire Shahabad and Magadh region would have a better irrigation system.

The establishment of Freight Bogie and Coupler manufacturing factories for high capacity, higher axle load wagons at Dalmianagar is another issue that the locals have been raising for years.

In 2010, Parliament was informed that a plant for manufacturing Freight Bogie and Coupler for high capacity, higher axle load wagons at Dalmianagar under East Central Railway was sanctioned in the year 2007- 08 at an anticipated cost of Rs 97 crore. The foundation stone was laid in 2008 and an allocation of Rs 1 crore had been made in the year 2007-08. It must be noted that the factory has to come up on a Public Private Participation (PPP) basis.

Mishra further said after Upendra Kushwaha raised this issue in Parliament it picked a little pace and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in an election rally in 2015 announced to set up the plant.

In 2021, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had given Rs five crore for its construction purpose.

Nageshwar, a local leader said: “We believe that Upendra Kushwaha ji will try to fulfil the long-standing demand of all citizens of Karakat.”

