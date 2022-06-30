No sign of Lewandowski in Bayern Munich's promotional video hint he's Barcelona bound?

Bayern Munich may have given one of the biggest hints yet that Robert Lewandowski will leave the club this summer.

By leaving iconic striker Robert Lewandowski out of a promotional video, Bayern Munich may have dropped one of the most significant indications that the Pole will depart the team this summer. The Polish forward has been open about his desire to leave the Bundesliga winners, declaring that his time at the Allianz Arena is "finished" and that he "doesn't see any prospect" of remaining. Also read: Barcelona makes fresh bid to sign Robert Lewandowski from Bayern Munich

Lewandowski wants to join Barcelona, but negotiations have so far been unsuccessful because Bayern Munich is adamant about keeping the 33-year-old player, who has one year left on his contract. However, the German club isn't certain he'll still be in Bavaria at the end of the transfer window.

Image Credit: Bayern Munich Twitter

Several stars appear in both real-life and virtual versions in a video posted on Bayern's website and social media channels to celebrate the continuation of their collaboration with Konami, the maker of the video game eFootball (formerly known as Pro Evolution Soccer). Lewandowski is conspicuously absent, although Thomas Muller, Manuel Neuer, Joshua Kimmich, and Leroy Sane are among those who are. The striker's absence will only fuel speculation that he has played his final game in a Bayern shirt. Watch: Bayern Munich's partnership with eFootball video

Meanwhile, according to Lewandowski's former agent, the Pole could go on strike if he isn't sold soon. Maik Barthel suggested his former client may not show up for training to force a move. He also said that going on a strike was something the striker planned to do when he wanted to leave Borrusia Dortmund in 2012. Referring to Lewandowski's Dortmund situation, Barthel said, "It was already considered that he would not appear for training. I trust Robert not to show up for training."

