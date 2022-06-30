Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    No sign of Lewandowski in Bayern Munich's promotional video hint he's Barcelona bound?

    First Published Jun 30, 2022, 6:47 PM IST

    Bayern Munich may have given one of the biggest hints yet that Robert Lewandowski will leave the club this summer.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    By leaving iconic striker Robert Lewandowski out of a promotional video, Bayern Munich may have dropped one of the most significant indications that the Pole will depart the team this summer. The Polish forward has been open about his desire to leave the Bundesliga winners, declaring that his time at the Allianz Arena is "finished" and that he "doesn't see any prospect" of remaining.

    Also read: Barcelona makes fresh bid to sign Robert Lewandowski from Bayern Munich

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Lewandowski wants to join Barcelona, but negotiations have so far been unsuccessful because Bayern Munich is adamant about keeping the 33-year-old player, who has one year left on his contract. However, the German club isn't certain he'll still be in Bavaria at the end of the transfer window.

    Image Credit: Bayern Munich Twitter

    Several stars appear in both real-life and virtual versions in a video posted on Bayern's website and social media channels to celebrate the continuation of their collaboration with Konami, the maker of the video game eFootball (formerly known as Pro Evolution Soccer). Lewandowski is conspicuously absent, although Thomas Muller, Manuel Neuer, Joshua Kimmich, and Leroy Sane are among those who are. The striker's absence will only fuel speculation that he has played his final game in a Bayern shirt.

    Watch: Bayern Munich's partnership with eFootball video

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Meanwhile, according to Lewandowski's former agent, the Pole could go on strike if he isn't sold soon. Maik Barthel suggested his former client may not show up for training to force a move. He also said that going on a strike was something the striker planned to do when he wanted to leave Borrusia Dortmund in 2012. Referring to Lewandowski's Dortmund situation, Barthel said, "It was already considered that he would not appear for training. I trust Robert not to show up for training."

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Barcelona is prepared to make the last offer of 34.5 million pounds plus add-ons for Lewandowski, but the German club will only sell for 60.3 million pounds, according to Sport. In the meantime, Barcelona would be wasting their time by trying to negotiate, according to the honorary Bayern president. "I don't know anything about a new offer from Barca. As things stand in Munich, which I have heard in several conversations, Barcelona can save themselves more deals," he said.

    Also read: 'We are not worried': Bayern Munich's Oliver Kahn amidst Lewandowski's potential Barcelona move

