    FIFA World Cup 2022: N'Golo Kante ruled out with hamstring injury, confirms Chelsea

    First Published Oct 19, 2022, 12:34 PM IST

    N'Golo Kanté will miss out on representing France during the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, as he has been ruled out with a hamstring injury. The same was confirmed by his club, Chelsea.

    In a setback to the French football team, midfielder N'Golo Kanté will not be travelling with the side to Qatar for the FIFA World Cup, having been ruled out of the mega event with a hamstring injury. His club, English giants Chelsea, confirmed the development on Tuesday night. In August, Kante suffered the injury during his side's 2-2 draw against Tottenham Hotspur at Stamford Bridge in London during the ongoing English Premier League (EPL). Since then, he has failed to feature for The Blues and the defending world champion. France gets its title defence underway against Australia on November 22 at the Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah.

    Chelsea issued a statement confirming the news that read, "N'Golo Kante has undergone an operation on his hamstring injury. The midfielder visited a specialist with the club's medical department to explore the options for his rehabilitation approach. It was mutually agreed for N'Golo to have surgery to repair the damage. Following a successful operation, N'Golo is now expected to be sidelined for four months."

    Kante was a fundamental component for France during the FIFA World Cup 2018 in Russia, as he played his part in all seven matches as Les Bleus lifted the coveted title for the second time. Also, his Chelsea teammate and English defender Reece James is in the race against time to get fit for the global event after suffering a knee injury against Italian champion AC Milan in the ongoing UEFA Champions League (UCL).

