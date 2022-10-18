BOLD and SEXY Pictures: 10 times Karim Benzema's girlfriend Jordan Ozuna sizzled in a bikini

Real Madrid star and Ballon d'Or 2022 winner Karim Benzema is dating American model Jordan Ozuna and the latter took to Instagram on Tuesday to applaud her man and also stated last night was magical. Here's all you need to know about the Frenchman's lady love and we also take a look at 10 times she sizzled in ultra-sexy bikinis.

A day after Real Madrid icon Karim Benzema clinched the prestigious Ballon d'Or 2022, the Frenchman's girlfriend Jordan Ozuna took to Instagram to applaud her man, stating nobody deserves the honour more than the 34-year-old striker. "Last night was magical 💫 Nobody deserves this more than you baby 🏆❤️ ," wrote the 32-year-old model. Here's all you need to know about the American model, and we also take a look at 10 times she flaunted her sexy figure in ultra-sexy bikinis:

Legendary French striker Benzema is known for keeping his personal life private. Still, it now appears as if he is smitten by his lady love Jordan Ozuna as he is willing to share glimpses of their relationship with the world. Also read: Karim Benzema, oldest Ballon d'Or winner since 1956, opens up on World Cup ambition

The first hint came in late May when Benzema led Real Madrid's 1-0 win over Liverpool in the Champions League final at Stade de France. Ozuna was in Paris simultaneously, prompting speculation that she was there to support her French beau.

Their rumoured relationship became more credible in early August when the American model posted pictures of the couple hugging on her Instagram. A photo of a video call between Jordan Ozuna and Benzema having fun together also went viral. Also read: Ballon d'Or 2022 winner Karim Benzema reveals 'beast' Cristiano Ronaldo's impact in his career

They follow each other on Instagram and publicly share heart emojis during exchanges. But did you know before becoming a model, Benzema's girlfriend Jordan Ozuna is said to have worked as a Hooters waitress in Las Vegas?

Jordan Ozuna has signed to several modelling agencies such as State Management, based in New York; Caroline Gleason Management, based in Miami; Tricia Brink Management, based in Los Angeles; and The Salt Agency, based in Atlanta.

The 32-year-old model, who has an enviable figure, has close to 430k Instagram followers and is slowly gaining popularity as she shares intimate photographs with Benzema. Also read: Revealed: Secret behind how Ballon d'Or 2022 winner Karim Benzema became Real Madrid legend

As a model, Jordan looks comfortable in front of the camera and poses in varied outfits. From sexy bikinis to ultra-gorgeous dress, the American is undoubtedly charming and stunning.

Jordan Ozuna appears to be a fan of the beach and sun as her Instagram account is filled with photographs of herself in sexy bikinis having a good time. Also read: SEXY Pictures: 10 times Mauro Icardi's ex-wife Wanda Nara looked sizzling hot in a bikini

Benzema's lady love Jordan Ozuna also is known for her intriguing captions. "I don’t mind getting wrinkles if it’s from laughing and spending time in the sunshine," she wrote in an Instagram post along with this photograph.

