Cristiano Ronaldo lauds 'great team effort' after scoring on return as Man United see off Sheriff

Cristiano Ronaldo marked his return to the Manchester United squad with a goal as the Red Devils beat FC Sheriff at Old Trafford to ensure their battle for top spot in Europa League Group E will go to the final matchday.

A week ago, legendary striker Cristiano Ronaldo's place in the Manchester United squad was uncertain. However, on Thursday night, in their Europa League clash against FC Sheriff, the Portuguese talisman made a strong comeback and scored his 701st club career goal in the team's 3-0 win at Old Trafford. There's no doubt that it must have felt a lot better than where he was a week before, although the five-time Ballon d'Or winner does not think the second division of European football competition is worthy of his brilliance. Also read: UEL 2022-23: 'Seeing Ronaldo get his goal was great' - Ten Hag after United's Sheriff rout

The last time Ronaldo was at the Theatre of Dreams, he sparked a massive controversy after refusing to be substituted and storming down the tunnel before the final whistle in Manchester United's 2-0 Premier League win against Tottenham Hotspur. Manager Erik ten Hag axed the Portuguese icon from the first team for their trip to Chelsea last week. But on Thursday, the 37-year-old legend was back in action. This time, after the Red Devils registered a win, thanks to goals from Diogo Dalot and Marcus Rashford also, the iconic striker was among his teammates celebrating their advancement to the Europa League knockout rounds rather than freshly showered, changed, and halfway home. Also read: SEXY Pictures: 10 times Cristiano Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodriguez flaunted her curves in gym wear

Ronaldo took to Instagram to cherish his goal against Sheriff and posted a picture of himself doing his new 'sleeping' celebration. "Great team effort and a good victory. We stand together. Let's go, United! 💪🏽🙏🏽," wrote the Portugal legend. CR7 fans flooded the post with comments, and most people lauded the greatest forward of all time.

Ronaldo

United boss Erik ten Hag has also expressed confidence that Ronaldo will score more goals for the club. "Seeing Ronaldo get his goal was great. He created, the team created for him and we know he has the capability to finish. He needed a goal and now I'm confident there will be more goals," the Dutchman said. Also read: Young fan puts Chelsea players under spotlight to settle Ronaldo vs Messi debate; video goes viral

United still has more at stake when they travel to Real Sociedad the following week than just pride. Whoever wins Group E advances to the round of 16 without having to face a team from the Champions League that has been eliminated in February.

